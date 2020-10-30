Seven reasons why as a Christian, I am voting for President Donald J. Trump

As a Christian, I am unapologetically voting for Donald J. Trump. Although some argue that the Christian position must be in opposition to President Trump, I argue exactly the opposite.

First, Trump is the pro-religious freedom candidate. Some would argue that religious freedom is not of issue, but when government leaders shut down the in-person gathering of believers, it is clear that religious freedom is at stake. Since the most important thing that we can do while we are on this earth is to have a personal relationship with Christ and be free to worship, praise, and glorify His name, religious freedom is critical. Trump has demonstrated his commitment to the constitutional first amendment and stands to protect the rights of all to worship and gather. He appointed judges and justices that believe the church is essential and on May 22nd, before most pastors had the courage to do so, President Trump deemed houses of worship as “essential” and called upon governors to allow for places of worship to open. He stated, “In America, we need more prayer, not less.”

Second, Trump is the most pro-life president in American history. He is the first president to speak at the March for Life, and he holds the conviction that life begins at conception and advocates for protection of the unborn. If we are called by Jesus to love our neighbor, as we have been repeatedly told by leaders at Calvin, why would we not consider an unborn child our neighbor? If we cannot get the right to life right, how can we get any other issue right?

Third, President Trump has stood with the biblical nation of Israel and fostered peace agreements between previously feuding countries. He recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moved the embassy to Jerusalem, recognized the Golan Heights, pulled out of the horrific Iran Nuclear Deal, and signed a historic peace Deal with Israel and the UAE. Trump also recently announced another peace Deal between Israel and Sudan.

Fourth, Democrats have been saying for years that they will pass criminal justice reform, but it was Trump that got it done. Trump signed the First Step Act, criminal justice reform, that allowed for many prisoners to be successfully reentered into society after having been given long sentences for small crimes. This is the biblical principle of redemption at work.

Fifth, Trump is committed to combating human trafficking and child exploitation, supporting programs and resources that aide survivors, and holding traffickers accountable for their appalling actions. Plus, Trump’s administration recently put $100 million toward ending human and child sex trafficking.

Sixth, Trump passed tax reform that included tax cuts for working mothers and expanded paid family leave so that it is easier for mothers and fathers to grow their families while working. The option of having children is a biblical principle, as children are a heritage from the Lord (Psalm 127:3).

Finally, Trump has surrounded himself with people of strong faith, including Vice President Mike Pence, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and pastors from around the country, just to name a few. He also has people pray over him regularly and believers from across the world have been and continue to pray for him, his administration, and for righteousness to prevail in this upcoming election.

But I get it, you may not like his tone or his tweets or his debate performance. Or maybe you wonder how God could use a three times married, twice divorced billionaire from New York to advance His kingdom as president of the United States?

But all it takes is to look to the stories of King David, Samson, or Cyrus to see that God can work through and use anyone to bring glory to His name. We can look at what he has done and ask ourselves, what is Trump contending for? He is contending for religious freedom, for the rights of the unborn, for the nation of Israel, for peace, for families, for this country, for surrounding himself with people of faith, and fighting against human and child trafficking.

Donald Trump is not perfect, but we as believers don’t appreciate enough what he has done in alignment with biblical principles. So when you go to the polls on November 3rd, think about the seven things listed above, pray and ask the Holy Spirit for discernment.