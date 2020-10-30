A vote for Trump isn’t a vote for pro-life values

Out of Calvin’s mainly Christian student body,many sympathize with the pro-life movement and the Republican party. Pro-life advocates, religious or non-religious, aim to protect the sanctity of life and right to life. Many will consider this an issue they are “voting for” in the 2020 election, especially if they lean towards the Republican candidate. However, in this particular election, voting for Trump is not voting pro-life.

Trump’s policies simply do not take the sanctity of life seriously. They have threatened life and peace in the U.S. and globally. Downplaying the severity of COVID-19, refusing until too late to support mask usage, failing to condemn white supremacists in the face of the Black Lives Matter movement–all threaten peace and life in the U.S.

Ignoring climate change science and reducing environmental protection policies radicalize the speed and effects of climate change, resulting in longer and harsher droughts, worse hurricanes, and greater opportunity for pollution. This leads to more global food instability and displacement and death for millions of people. Trump’s policies and ideas are just not pro-life.

The Trump administration has threatened the sanctity of life more than it has made steps to save it and value it. This is not a unique idea or radical opinion. In fact, there are many pro-life evangelicals who have come to this conclusion and have committed themselves to vote for Biden, despite disagreeing with the his views on abortion. This is the “Pro-life Evangelicals for Biden” movement which has been signed by many pro-life evangelicals including Calvin University’s own John M. Perkins, founder of the Perkins Leadership Fellows.

We have life here that we are physically and structurally able to protect, and yet the president is adamant about repealing the Affordable Care Act, won’t condemn white supremacists, cages children and families, and revokes the science of climate while wildfires tear through California.

This isn’t an argument to value the lives of the presently living over the lives of the unborn, but to realize that Trump’s attitudes and policies are not in favor of protecting the sanctity of life, which is the core goal of the pro-life platform. In the words of the Pro-life Evangelical movement: “A biblically shaped commitment to the sanctity of human life compels us to a consistent ethic of life that affirms the sanctity of human life from beginning to end.”