Incoming students anxious amidst uncertainty for fall 2020

Normally, prospective students would be worried about their roommates or new courses; now, they’re worried about whether they’ll be able to attend Calvin in person this fall.

Incoming freshman Matt Bergsma says he is still planning on attending Calvin but that “it has really dulled the anticipation with so much being canceled.” He also worries about how the start of his college experience will be.

Other students have shared similar concerns and thoughts over the impact of coronavirus on their freshman year. Courtney Lobbes, an incoming freshman from South Christian, says she is concerned over whether or not classes will be in person. She fears that if classes occur online her and others’ “education would be compromised.”

She hopes the experience of living in the dorms is not taken away, as she feels this is an important aspect of college. Similarly, other students are concerned about whether or not Calvin’s costs of tuition are worth paying if classes are moved online.

Students have many concerns that are currently up in the air. Lauren Jensen, vice president for enrollment strategy, says Calvin is doing what they can to help with this.

The Calvin admissions office is attending virtual college fairs to help connect with prospective students and encourage them during this uncertain time. According to Jensen, this week Calvin will attend a virtual college fair with 500 other schools and 10,000 visitors.

Jensen says Calvin has also “expanded the options for prospective students to connect with each other and other members of the Calvin community through an option called Calvin Connections — junior prospects and admitted seniors are invited to participate in an online meet-up where they can chat with other Calvin students (both current and prospective), faculty, and staff, and get a feel for life at Calvin.”

Calvin education will persist this coming fall, said President Le Roy in an email to incoming students. It is unclear how education will be received by students in fall of 2020. This may involve online learning, in-person, or even both. Calvin is continuing to evaluate and determine the best option for it’s faculty and students.