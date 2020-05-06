Tim Bergsma awarded Professor of the Year

Bergsma, in the bottom right corner, received the award in his Accounting 204 class.

Tim Bergsma, a business and accounting professor, was awarded Professor of the Year on May 6. President Michael LeRoy and Paul Bylsma, speaking on behalf of Knights4Life, greeted Bergsma during his Accounting 204 class on May 6 and awarded him the 2019/2020 Professor of the Year Award.

The students in his Accounting 204 class began flooding the Microsoft Teams chat with words of praise and congratulations.

“Thank you. I don’t know what to say except thank you. That’s humbling,” said Bergsma.

Bylsma continued by reading students’ comments of why they voted Bergsma Professor of the Year:

“He is the most passionate professor I have ever had.”

“Professor Bergsma is one of the most genuine people I know. He cares for his students and always has their best interest in mind.”

“Professor Bergsma is one of the professors I have seen that is so passionate about what he does and how he does it. He makes sure students understand the content of his class and is one of those professors that has really given words of encouragement. He wants and tries to see his students succeed. You can see his passion for accounting in his teaching.”

Other students commented on his work ethic and care for students.

Bergsma responded, “Those bring tears of joy, just because, as my students would say, part of my job is to convey the lessons of accounting, but we all know it’s so much more than that.”

“To hear those words of affirmation from students that, maybe speak a little bit to accounting, but [also] to how we’re in this journey together… those words are the ones that bring tears to my eyes, because it’s a much bigger cause. And it’s gratifying and humbling and joyful to hear those remarks, so thank you,” Bergsma concluded.

LeRoy thanked the students for recognizing excellence and commented on Bergsma’s time at Calvin: “For you to have made this kind of impression in such a short time… it’s unprecedented. You have far exceeded what anyone should be expected to do in three years, and so I congratulate you for that.”