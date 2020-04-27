70% of student workers have temporarily lost their jobs

70% of student employees have seen their position temporarily eliminated, according to TaRita Johnson, director of the Career Center.

In a mass email sent to student workers, Calvin’s student employment team outlined which students would be able to remain working. Students in the fields of “tutoring/coaching, research, grading/responding to peer questions, data analytics, leading conversation groups, social media, graphic design, and updating websites” will be able to continue remote work, provided they currently reside in the United States.

Students unable to work remotely will not continue receiving paychecks, and they are ineligible for unemployment benefits.

According to Calvin’s Coronavirus FAQ page, dining services “will remain open for the remainder of the spring semester in some capacity.” Meals will be delivered to residence hall lobbies and certain locations in KE.

Campus Safety services will continue regular operations. The Center for Counseling and Wellness will provide virtual support for students found at calvin.edu/go/counseling. For help with resumes, cover letters, and other Career Center services, contact the appropriate coach:

Meredith Segur: Engineering, Computer Science, Math, and Physics

Nic Scobey: Biology, Chemistry, Health, and Environmental Sciences

Lauren Horras: Business, Communication, and Languages

LaShone Manuel: Education, Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences

Potential employment opportunities that may have opened up locally can be found at grocery stores, delivery services, and in-home child care. Johnson encourages students to check Handshake and the Career Center’s Facebook page for opportunity posts.