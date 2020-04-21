3 interims no longer required to graduate; credits for interim to be counted under the spring semester credit limit

The changes will be in effect during the 2020-2021 academic year.

The CS interim class visits a classroom in the Dominican Republic to give instruction on how to use devices they are delivering to the school.

Calvin students will no longer be required to take three interims to graduate, and credits for interim will count under the 17 credit hour limit for the spring semester. These changes will take place during the 2020-2021 school year, according to a schoolwide email from Provost Cheryl Brandsen.

In the past, the cost of interim was included in tuition if a student was full time for either the fall or the spring. Now, if a student takes more than 14 credit hours in the spring semester and enrolls in an interim, the student will be charged for every credit over 17.

According to the email, this old structure meant that Calvin was far cheaper per credit hour than other comparable institutions.

This idea was floated to faculty senate at the end of February. According to that faculty senate agenda, this is expected to create an extra $1.3-1.5 million in revenue for the university.

At the time of the meeting, Brandsen said that she expected the administration would reach a decision by early summer of 2020.