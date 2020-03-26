Presumed positive COVID-19 case on Calvin campus

An on-campus student has a presumed case of COVID-19, according to a campus wide email. The student is isolated in a residence hall suite. According to the email, “there are other ‘presumed positive’ situations like this noted for members of our community off-campus as well.”

“Anyone with specific viral symptoms will likely be designated as a ‘presumed positive’ case,” according to the email. A presumed positive case differs from a confirmed positive case because no testing occurs in presumed cases.

The student’s symptoms are mild, and the student’s recent contacts have been notified. No details could be given about the student or the residence hall where the student is isolated because of privacy concerns, said Sarah Visser, vice president of student life.

The email was written by Visser and Laura Champion, director of health services.

Visser and Champion encouraged the Calvin community to continue practicing social distancing.

The email also noted that “Calvin employees and students in and around Calvin who are experiencing any symptoms of cough, fever, sore (or scratchy) throat, or shortness of breath/wheezing need to isolate in place and complete this form.”

More information can be found on Calvin’s COVID-19 webpage.