How to vote in the Michigan primaries

The Michigan primaries for both major parties take place next Tuesday, March 10. If you haven’t voted, it’s not too late — even if you’re not registered.

In Michigan you can register up until 8 p.m. on election day if you bring a document proving your state residency. Document options include a Michigan driver’s license, a current utility bill, or a paycheck. A full list of acceptable documents can be found on the Michigan Secretary of State’s website.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered or if you don’t know where your voting precinct location is, you can find out here.

For those with a full schedule on Tuesday, according to Michigan SOS, “you can request an absent voter ballot in person at your clerk’s office anytime up to 4 p.m. on the day prior to the election.” Emergency absentee ballots can be requested up to 4 p.m. on March 10, the day of the primary election, according to the SOS. This allows you to vote on your own time anytime before election day. Mail requests for absentees have to be received no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday a week before the election, which means it’s probably safer to request the ballot in person.

You can change your vote if you already voted via absentee and have changed your mind or the candidate you voted for dropped out of the race. According to the Detroit Free Press, this can be accomplished by “filling out an affidavit with your local clerk.”

In Michigan you do not have to be registered with either party to vote in the primaries.

The options for the Democratic candidates include Former Vice President Joe Biden, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The Republican candidates still in the race include President Donald Trump and Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld. Five other primaries take place the same day, as the candidates face the first test since Super Tuesday, where Biden established himself as the Democratic frontrunner.