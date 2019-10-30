Student life VP notifies campus about reported rape

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Vice President of Student Life Sarah Visser sent out a campus-wide email, notifying the Calvin Community that a student reported they were raped on “the walking path adjacent to Kalsbeek Huizenga van Reken Residence Hall.” The crime occurred between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 27.

Visser reported that the victim identified “the subject as a white male, mid 20’s, 6 feet tall with a medium build… The subject possibly goes by the name of Ben.” Visser indicated that “the subject threatened to harm the student if they reported the incident.”

The email indicated that because the crime “may represent a serious or continuing threat to faculty, staff, and students,” the college, under the Clery Act, is required to issue a Crime alert with the hope of being a “timely warning and to aid in the prevention of similar crimes.”

Students have been advised not to walk alone from dusk to dawn. Campus Safety offers escorts for students during those times. Visser also asked students to report any suspicious activity.

More information can be found in Visser’s email or on Calvin’s website under the Clery Act Crime Bulletin