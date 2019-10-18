Fashion Column to Come

Fashion isn’t just putting on an article of clothing that makes you feel good. Fashion is a dynamic and shape-shifting force that expresses time and culture. In this column, I want to investigate the merit of style and fashion and what those things mean to other people—especially today’s college students. I have felt that I’ve had to defend fashion, constantly trying to convince others that yes, you can be intelligent and also love to read Vogue. Fashion is a place for art, history, culture, politics, and science to mix. This column on fashion will be a place for discussion about fashion and consumer culture, and how we can better think deeply and act justly when spending money on clothing and beauty products. I’ll share my favorite tips and tricks for shopping smarter (especially more ethically and sustainably) and looking chicer than you ever thought you could on a college budget.