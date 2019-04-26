Student news is horrid

Ever read student news? My answer, no — maybe. My point here is that there are many students on campus who barely open the student news email. The first time I received an email entitled “Student News,” my interest was sparked, hoping to see event posters and catchy images. However, we all know by now that that’s not the case.

A particular headache for most people is having to scroll for a long time before reaching their desired topic. More importantly, students have to sometimes scroll up and down countless times before finding what sparked their interest. One suggestion could be including some form of linking feature which allows students to directly head to what topics they want to read. Additionally, each headline could be a link to their information which also solves the problem of continuous scrolling.

Another issue with student news is the layout of the news content. The layout of student news is mundane, and the text format is convoluted. Specifically, the email includes mainly text and hyperlinks which is quite horrid. One would expect a poster of the next movie show or a flyer of the next internship as opposed to text. Essentially, I’m suggesting that more images to should be included. This allows the message or news being passed on to students to be easily conveyed, thereby improving communication.