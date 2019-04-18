Men’s, women’s lacrosse split against Hope

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Calvin lacrosse teams went 1-1 in the latest edition of the Calvin-Hope rivalry.

The first of the two games, which took place on April 13, pitted the men’s teams against each other. Calvin came into the game with a respectable record of 8-5 (1-1 in conference), while Hope brought a dominant 8-3 record into the match (2-0 in conference).

Hope jumped out to a controlling 6-1 lead after the first quarter thanks to goals by six different players. This lead extended to 8-1 by halftime after Hope junior Nathaniel Hentschel and Hope first-year-student Jack Radzville each scored their second goals of the half.

Calvin senior Max Foster started the second half with an early goal, which was followed up by four Hope goals, including Radzville’s third of the contest. One more Calvin goal in the fourth quarter put the score at 12-3 in favor of Hope, where it would remain for the rest of the game.

Calvin’s women found immediate success against Hope on April 16, as they took a 3-0 lead in the first 15 minutes of play after two goals by senior Lauryn Slachter and one goal by senior Emma Tilma.

Two Hope goals within 42 seconds of each other cut down Calvin’s lead to one with 3:32 remaining in the half, but Tilma managed to extend the Knights’ lead back to two after finding the back of the net for her second time in the half.

Hope sophomore Carly Pieri scored her third goal of the game at the start of the second half, which was followed up by another Hope goal, tying the game at 4-4. A minute and a half later, Slachter’s third goal of the contest put Calvin back on top.

This lead stood for just over nine minutes, until Hope sophomore Jane Ragains scored her only goal of the contest to tie the game. After only 37 seconds, Calvin junior Jamie Van De Burg put the Knights back on top with her first goal of the game. Shortly after, Van De Burg scored again, putting Calvin on top 7-5, and giving the Knights the victory.

The women’s team improved to 10-4 overall after the win, and 5-1 in the MIAA, where they currently reside in third place.

Both the men’s and women’s team will play at home on April 19, with the men taking on Alma and the women battling St. Mary’s (IN).