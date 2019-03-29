Calvin alum Congressman Bill Huizenga on faith and politics

Bill Huizenga attended the Trump rally that was held in downtown Grand Rapids. Chimes had a chance to interview him at the event.

Bill Huizenga attended the Trump rally that was held in downtown Grand Rapids. Chimes had a chance to interview him at the event.

For Congressman Bill Huizenga, representative of Michigan’s second district and Calvin 1991 alumnus, faith influences everything he does in his work.

“Sometimes there’s more of an emphasis or focus on things with your faith, but certainly for me, it’s kind of an everything,” he told Chimes, “It’s Kuyperian spheres of influence, right? You can’t just have your faith separate from your work.”

After Thursday’s Trump rally, he spoke with Chimes about how his Christian faith influences his politics.

“It’s the lens that I view the world,” he said. “The amazing thing with this job is it’s everything,” mentioning topics like healthcare, nuclear proliferation, european bond markets and NASA. For everything, he said his Christian faith influences how he does in his job.

Currently serving his fifth term in Congress, he was first elected in 2010. Before that, he served on the Michigan House of Representatives, according to his website.

He was involved in politics even while at Calvin College, where he received a degree in political science. He was at the forefront of starting and chairing the Calvin College Republicans.

“Just as I was coming in, there hadn’t been a real active Republican club,” Congressman Huizenga told Chimes. A small group had started it, “and a few of us freshmen had come in and we said ‘we want to be a part of that, and we want to grow it and really took it to a new level.”

He also had some advice for Calvin students interested in politics: get involved in a campaign.

“It’s fast-paced, it’s dynamic, it’s interesting. It’ll be a little boring sometimes and then whammo, something big will happen,” he said, “and you can gain a lot of responsibility in a very short period of time.”

Jokingly, Huiznega confessed he’d be lying if he didn’t claim he cared about what party and which candidate students get involved in. But the most important part is getting involved, he advised. The government is the students’, too, he said.

“It’s your government,” he said, “and you better get engaged with it.”