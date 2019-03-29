Baseball team drops three out of four against Hope

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Calvin’s success against Hope this year in basketball did not carry over to baseball, as the Knights lost three out of their four games against the Flying Dutchmen on Monday and Tuesday.

The first of two double-headers took place at Hope on March 25. After Calvin started the first game with a 3-1 lead, Hope responded with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the second inning to tie the game.

A two-run fourth inning for the Flying Dutchmen was quickly followed by a three-run fifth inning by the Knights, putting Calvin back on top, 6-5. This lead didn’t last long however, as Hope put two more runs on the board in the bottom half of the inning.

Once again Calvin countered Hope’s two-run inning with a three-run inning, thanks to sophomore Ricky Padilla’s two RBI double and freshman Andrew Hung’s RBI single. Calvin was unable to hold on to the 9-7 lead, allowing eight runs in the bottom of the sixth, leading to a 15-9 victory for Hope.

The second game of the doubleheader was Calvin’s only victory of the series, winning 8-3.

Junior Trevor VanDuyn threw seven strong innings on the mound, allowing only two earned runs and striking out seven. VanDuyn was helped by Padilla, who went 3-4, including one double and four RBIs. First-year Matt Raymond had a productive day at the dish as well, stroking two doubles and scoring three runs.

The second doubleheader of the series was not nearly as good of a showing for the Knights, losing both games by scores of 14-1 and 12-7.

The Knights managed to get a mere four hits in game three, and scored their only run on a Padilla RBI groundout. First-year Zach Thor could not contain Hope’s offense, as he allowed six earned runs in his three inning start on the mound.

Calvin jumped out to an early 6-1 lead in the final game of the series, and held the lead through the first five innings. In relief of senior Clay Francisco, sophomore Peter VanDyken allowed four runs without getting an out in the sixth inning. Another Flying Dutchmen run tied the game in the top of the eight, and a six-run ninth inning propelled Hope to a 12-7 victory, giving them the series win over Calvin.

The Knights will play a doubleheader at Trine on Thursday, and a doubleheader at home against Trine on Saturday.