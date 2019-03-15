Calvin Track Stars at Nationals

This past weekend, two of Calvin’s very own athletes had the privilege of participating in the NCAA Division III Track and Field championships in Boston, MA. Tyler Johnson and Katie Diekema , the two participants, both had outstanding regular seasons that allowed them to receive an invitation to the national meet.

At nationals, junior Tyler Johnson was seeded 17th out of 20 competitors in the 5,000 meter run and finished 9th, which was one place short of All-American status. This season he was a standout for Calvin Men’s track and field team as he achieved league titles in the mile run and 3,000 meter run, leading Calvin to win its third consecutive MIAA team championship. He was able to qualify for the national meet due to a time of 14:31.04 in the 5,000 meter run which gave him first place at the Wartburg Indoor Qualifier. Tyler looks to build off this accomplished season in the upcoming outdoor season.

Senior Katie Diekema finished third at the national meet in Boston in the mile run with a school record time of 4:52.15, giving her another All-American nod in her illustrious career. She was a bright spot for the Calvin Women’s track and field team as she was the MIAA Champion in the mile run and won second place in the 800 meter run, while also participating in Calvin’s fifth place 4×400 meter relay team. She qualified for the national meet for a second consecutive year due to her efforts in the mile run with a time of 4:52.80. Her tenure at Calvin has been very successful as last year she was also invited to compete at nationals and she earned All-America honors last spring in the 1,500 meters at the NCAA III Outdoor Track and Field Championships, then went on to win All-American honors in cross country this past fall.

These two athletes represented Calvin very well on a national stage in Boston, and hope to continue to do so as the outdoor track and field season is commencing.