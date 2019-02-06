Cold Knight Plunge postponed

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Due to extreme weather conditions, the Cold Knight Plunge has been postponed to Friday, February 22, following a postponement from February 8, and before that, a postponement from February 1. Despite this, Calvin is still committed to keeping up the Cold Knight Plunge tradition this year.

This tradition started years ago in order to add a fun and engaging activity to coincide with the Calvin versus Hope men’s basketball game. According to Paul Bylsma, assistant director of alumni relations, “the idea is to start student traditions that last for years at a time and is a fun and friendly take on an otherwise life-threatening activity.”

Hundreds of students every year participate in the annual tradition, partially motivated by the free hot chocolate. Its current success also stems from becoming such a recognized part of campus life over the years, as students hear story after story from friends, alumni and others who had a great time and overcame a great obstacle.

Another incentive is the coveted Golden Towel, the prize for participating in the plunge all four years while a student at Calvin. Bylsma described it as “a carrot significant enough to assuage the discomfort of the stick that is jumping in cold water,” a symbol of outstanding perseverance and “a cultural icon that simultaneously represents persistence through four grueling years of a Calvin education and resilience to take whatever the Seminary Pond can throw at you.”

This year also marks the tenth year that Pastor Mary will jump in the Seminary Pond. For those interested in joining her, register online at http://calvin.edu/go/plunge or at the event.