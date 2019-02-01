Calvin College's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin College Chimes

Menu

The Chimes office offers a glimpse into Calvin’s history

Madalyn Buursma, Features Editor|February 1, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Hidden in the basement corridors of the Commons Annex lies a Calvin College time capsule, the Chimes office — or the Choffice as we call it. Lining the shelves are the Chimes archives, from 1907 to 2018. Open the books and you’ll find early articles written in Dutch, or Calvin and Hobbes strips featured in the 1980s editions.

“Please do not tap the glass. It frightens the editors.” Reads a sign posted on the glass windows that face out into the hallway.

Chimes staff stop by the long and narrow office throughout the week, and on Wednesday nights, all the editors can be found huddled around computers laying out that week’s edition.

“To me, it’s become a place of community,” said senior Michelle Hoffman, Editor-in-Chief here at the Chimes.

Watch this video for a tour of the Chimes office.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Features

Twenty One Interim Trips Currently Abroad
Twenty One Interim Trips Currently Abroad
Prayer rooms offer quiet space for students to worship, decompress
Prayer rooms offer quiet space for students to worship, decompress
Offering food attracts students to events, and other strategies for student involvement
Offering food attracts students to events, and other strategies for student involvement
Number of students studying language declines despite benefits
Number of students studying language declines despite benefits
Calvin not alone: Hope students rally to protest music faculty cuts, suspensions
Calvin not alone: Hope students rally to protest music faculty cuts, suspensions