Want to know what to stream this month?

Kubo and the Two Strings (Where: Hekman Library and Amazon Prime)

A beautiful stop-motion animation tale that follows the protagonist, Kubo, on his quest to find three unique pieces of armor in an effort to stop the Moon King. If you’re like me, you may have avoided this movie because “it’s a dumb kids’ movie” or because stop-motion “looks dumb.” Don’t let these reasons stop you. This movie critiques how we tell stories themselves, has meaningful themes and challenges the limits of animation. And do as the protagonist tells throughout the film, “do not blink.” -Joshua Polanski

See the trailer here.

Friends From College (Where: Netflix)

A comedic look at a group of college friends who, after years apart doing various adulting things, find each other again in New York City. It’s your classic reunion comedy filled with laughter, wit and characters that navigate what it’s like being in each other’s lives again. The star-studded cast includes comedy veterans like Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Keegan-Michael Key (“Key & Peele”). It’s a great show to watch if you’re in the mood for a lighthearted look of what your future could look like. – Mimi Mutesa

See the trailer here.

The Good Doctor

(Where: ABC for free and Hulu)

If you haven’t heard about or watched “The Good Doctor”, you know someone who has. This television series depicts the story of a young surgeon, Dr. Shaun Murphy, who is autistic with savant syndrome. The show navigates what it feels like to be different from everybody around you in a high stakes situation and the lengths people will go for someone they believe in. This is very much a show that plays on the heart strings. -Mimi Mutesa

See the trailer here.

Roma (Where: Netflix)

This thought provoking story, the story of a Mexican maid, has gained success with critics as well as award season buzz. It’s a poignant story that follows Cleo through the trials and triumphs of being attached to this middle class family she serves. It puts many stereotypes to test, and makes you question which alliances are most genuine in a worlds that’s not as black and white as we’d wish. It’s beautifully told and captured, and very much worth the watch. – Mimi Mutesa

See the trailer here.