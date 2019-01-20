Calvin College's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin College Chimes

Menu

Want to know what to stream this month?

Here are some movie and TV show recommendations.

January 20, 2019

Photos+courtesy+imdb.com
Back to Article
Back to Article

Want to know what to stream this month?

Photos courtesy imdb.com

Photos courtesy imdb.com

Photos courtesy imdb.com

Photos courtesy imdb.com

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Kubo and the Two Strings (Where: Hekman Library and Amazon Prime)

 

A beautiful stop-motion animation tale that follows the protagonist, Kubo, on his quest to find three unique pieces of armor in an effort to stop the Moon King. If you’re like me, you may have avoided this movie because “it’s a dumb kids’ movie” or because stop-motion “looks dumb.” Don’t let these reasons stop you. This movie critiques how we tell stories themselves, has meaningful themes and challenges the limits of animation. And do as the protagonist tells throughout the film, “do not blink.” -Joshua Polanski

See the trailer here.

 

 

Friends From College (Where: Netflix)

A comedic look at a group of college friends who, after years apart doing various adulting things, find each other again in New York City. It’s your classic reunion comedy filled with laughter, wit and characters that navigate what it’s like being in each other’s lives again. The star-studded cast includes comedy veterans like Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Keegan-Michael Key (“Key & Peele”). It’s a great show to watch if you’re in the mood for a lighthearted look of what your future could look like. – Mimi Mutesa

See the trailer here.

 

 

 

The Good Doctor
(Where: ABC for free and Hulu)

If you haven’t heard about or watched “The Good Doctor”, you know someone who has. This television series depicts the story of a young surgeon, Dr. Shaun Murphy, who is autistic with savant syndrome. The show navigates what it feels like to be different from everybody around you in a high stakes situation and the lengths people will go for someone they believe in. This is very much a show that plays on the heart strings. -Mimi Mutesa

See the trailer here.

 

 

Roma (Where: Netflix)

This thought provoking story, the story of a Mexican maid, has gained success with critics as well as award season buzz. It’s a poignant story that follows Cleo through the trials and triumphs of being attached to this middle class family she serves. It puts many stereotypes to test, and makes you question which alliances are most genuine in a worlds that’s not as black and white as we’d wish. It’s beautifully told and captured, and very much worth the watch. – Mimi Mutesa

See the trailer here.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Arts & Entertainment

Review: ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ complicates history
Review: ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ complicates history
“Same God” documentary draws back veil on Wheaton Prof fired for wearing hijab
“Same God” documentary draws back veil on Wheaton Prof fired for wearing hijab
Low Lumens draws in audience with soundscapes
Low Lumens draws in audience with soundscapes
Malek shines, history does not in Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Malek shines, history does not in Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody”
For God so loved the KOSMOS: how William Matthews’ latest album invites us to a bigger picture of God
For God so loved the KOSMOS: how William Matthews’ latest album invites us to a bigger picture of God

Other stories filed under Showcase

US Military veteran from Grand Rapids, MI nearly deported. Investigation request made by family
US Military veteran from Grand Rapids, MI nearly deported. Investigation request made by family
Calvin Women’s and Men’s Basketball face off against Kalmazoo
Calvin Women’s and Men’s Basketball face off against Kalmazoo
Twenty One Interim Trips Currently Abroad
Twenty One Interim Trips Currently Abroad
Calvin Students studying in Kenya safe following terrorist attack
Calvin Students studying in Kenya safe following terrorist attack
New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof speaks at January Series, advocating for global empathy and hope
New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof speaks at January Series, advocating for global empathy and hope