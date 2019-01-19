Calvin Women’s and Men’s Basketball face off against Kalmazoo

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Calvin men’s and women’s teams both overcame their previous opponents. On Wednesday, Jan. 16, both the women’s and men’s basketball teams faced off against Kalamazoo.

The Calvin women’s team faced off against the 0-15 Kalamazoo team, and they responded accordingly with an overwhelming 82-48 victory. This was a great bounce-back win coming off of a three game losing streak against Alma, Albion and Hope. In the midst of a coaching change, this was an uplifting road conference victory for the team.

One of the key performers was Stephanie Coors, who stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals. Other players with outstanding games were the two leading scorers, Maddie Vander Zwaag and Rebecca Boeve, who poured in 14 points each. Freshman starting guards, Abbie Cooley, who led the team with six assists, and Baylee Galan-Browne, were key contributors as well with seven points each. The women’s team is now 9-8 and sitting at fourth in the conference.

The men’s team faced off against the 3-12 Kalamazoo team. After getting off to a slow start they regained their confidence and emerged victorious, winning 83-71. This result was important as it followed up a loss to Trine and has our men’s team sitting at 8-8 overall and fourth in the conference.

Some key performers in this game were junior forward, Derrick DeVries, who put forth another outstanding offensive display as he led the team with 19 points, also adding six rebounds and four assists. Tony DeWitte also had a great game with a season high 18 points where he displayed excellent range from deep with three 3-pointers. Seniors Carlos Amorós-Gutierrez and Jason Walter were also vital contributors off the bench with 9 and 11 points respectively.

The women’s team will next be in action in a home game against St. Mary’s this Saturday at 3pm. This game is a critical conference game as both teams are sitting at 4-4 in the conference standings. The men’s team will next be in action in an away game against Albion this Saturday at 3pm This is also an important conference game as the men’s team is currently only a game behind the first place team in the conference, Albion.