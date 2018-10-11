Calvin College's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin College Chimes

Menu

Op-ed comments

Joshua Polanski, Religion EditorOctober 11, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In last week’s Chimes, in both my op-ed and my article on Mr. Dudley’s critical appraisal of the pro-life movement, I referred to “rape allegations.” I apologize for my mistakes.

In regards to the critical appraisal article, the allegations by Professor Ford were of sexual assault and attempted rape, not rape.

In regards to the op-ed, no specific accusers were mentioned, but to clarify: Professor Ford’s accusations on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh were of attempted rape and sexual assault, Julie Swetnick accused Kavanaugh of rape, and Deborah Ramirez of gang rape and other forms of sexual assault.

I apologize for my mistakes. And I apologize for misrepresenting the language of Mr. Dudley.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Opinion & Editorial

In response to Modern Evangelicalism is at odds with historic Christianity

The recent Chimes Editorial article, “Modern American Evangelicals Contradict Historic Christianity,” offered a biased and inaccurate take on cont...

CPI Restorative Justice Club

Do you want to be a better person? Do you want the world we live in to be a better place? Do you want a unique opportunity to meet people from differe...

PERIOD: From Talking to Walking

Sisterhood is fundamental to my life; it’s in my blood, so to speak. When I see women hurting, when women I know nonchalantly criticize their bodies...

Opinion: Modern evangelicalism is at odds with historic Christianity

Christianity has always stood against the venomous rhetoric and bigotry of dangerous demagogues, even if their politics seemed favorable to Christian ...

Editorial: Never ignore opportunities

The completion of Friday the 21st will mark the third week of this semester. Classes are well underway. Schedules have been normalized. This being my ...