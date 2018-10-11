Op-ed comments

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

In last week’s Chimes, in both my op-ed and my article on Mr. Dudley’s critical appraisal of the pro-life movement, I referred to “rape allegations.” I apologize for my mistakes.

In regards to the critical appraisal article, the allegations by Professor Ford were of sexual assault and attempted rape, not rape.

In regards to the op-ed, no specific accusers were mentioned, but to clarify: Professor Ford’s accusations on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh were of attempted rape and sexual assault, Julie Swetnick accused Kavanaugh of rape, and Deborah Ramirez of gang rape and other forms of sexual assault.

I apologize for my mistakes. And I apologize for misrepresenting the language of Mr. Dudley.