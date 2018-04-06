New women’s soccer coach hired

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It’s a season of change as Calvin hires a new head coach for the women’s soccer team. Calvin alumna Emily Ottenhoff ’10 will be taking over as head coach starting this coming fall. Ottenhoff has been coaching for seven years and is excited to be getting back to her roots.

“I’m a Knight for life,” Ottenhoff said. “It’s a good fit for me to be in a program I’m really passionate about and where I first started out. Hard to turn that down.”

During her time at Calvin, she was a dedicated student athlete, playing three years of Calvin soccer and two years of basketball, graduating with a major in physical education and a minor in health education.

During her time as a fifth-year assistant coach at Calvin, the women’s soccer team won an MIAA Tournament title and made it to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the sixth year in a row. Ottenhoff is eager to start up again in a higher position.

The previous head coach, Mark Recker, left Calvin this spring after 17 years with the team.

Besides getting the chance to return to her alma mater, Ottenhoff is looking forward to get to know each of the players and lead them to success, individually as well as as a team.

“I’m most excited to get to know my student athletes,” she said. “I’m excited to watch them grow and watch our team grow, seeing how far we can get and aim to reach.”

Ottenhoff is eager to mold their identity as a team in the upcoming season.

Kali Mouw, a Calvin junior and starting left-defender for the women’s soccer team, shares her thoughts on the team and the new transition.

“We are looking forward to the new season with Coach Emily Ottenhoff leading us. She will be bringing fresh passion, excitement and knowledge that will carry us far, following in her example of success as a CWS [Calvin Women’s Soccer] alum herself. We believe she will make a lot of changes that will take our program in a positive direction.”

Mouw also adds that her love of the current team dynamic will strengthen and grow in the years to come, no matter the changes.

“I’m definitely looking forward to the chance to play one more year with these women. With all the changes coming, the core of CWS remains with these returning players. I’ve grown close with the team and it’s just an awesome experience to be a part of and one that really can’t be replicated after college.”