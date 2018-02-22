Calvin College's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin College Chimes

Letter to the Editor

Nathanael Dick, Guest WriterFebruary 22, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In last week’s opinion piece entitled “Intentional Exclusion Evident to LGBT+ students,” the author makes the case that Calvin College does not have a model for LGBT+ students “to live wholeheartedly.” I disagree. Calvin College does have a model according to which LGBT+ students and all students can and should live wholeheartedly — unto God. The problem is that this model has not been emphasized and implemented by the college for at least the last 20 years. The model is the holy scriptures on which Calvin College was founded. In Ephesians 4:22-24 we read:  That ye put off concerning the former conversation the old man, which is corrupt according to the deceitful lusts;  And be renewed in the spirit of your mind; And that ye put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness.

Therein lies the model for all students to follow.

This may not please five percent of the student body, but Christians and true Christian colleges are not on earth to please everyone.

 

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Opinion & Editorial

Letter to the Editor: Response to Letter from 2/16

In a recent letter to the editor, a fellow student makes claims that under President Trump’s governance, minorities in America have more access to j...

Opinion: Love over rights?

As a parent, I can’t imagine having to bury one of my daughters after she had been gunned down at school. But this is the case for numerous families...

Opinion: Response to the Florida shooting

In my Facebook feed I see a variety of responses to the recent Florida school shooting. Some are emotional and distressed, some are mournful but calm ...

Opinion: Kids deserve better from film and TV

Quality for children’s TV and film seems to have fallen to low standards over the past decade or so. There's an unfortunate idea that seems to have ...

Opinion: Intentional exclusion evident to LGBT+ students

“To live wholeheartedly.” This mission permeates the structure of Calvin College, from the layout of dorms and scheduling of events to the student...