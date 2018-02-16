Opinion: Letter to the editor

When Donald Trump was elected as president of our country, the response by the Calvin community was to label him and his supporters racists and bigots. Professors cried in their classes, students staged protests and Chimes could hardly contain its anger. One year later, none of the dire predictions against Trump have happened. The economy is doing great, the minority unemployment rate is lower, ISIS is on the run and suppression of religious liberty has decreased. You may disagree with how he approaches some issues, but be willing to recognize when you have made a mistake. The Calvin community should issue an apology for misrepresenting facts and thank our president for his good work so far. Donald Trump is standing up for the American people and I am proud of my country once again.

This article is a response to an anonymous opinion piece entitled “An election ends with personal fear” published on Nov. 18, 2016.