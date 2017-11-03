Letter to the editor: Handlon student Jerry W. Lashuay

Recently Chimes offered an opinion piece wherein staff writer N. Stripp was advocating the righteousness of NFL players taking a knee during the playing of our national anthem. Rather than providing a new or compelling perspective on the issue, we were treated to platitudes and non sequiturs meant to convince Chimes readers that the issue is not about disrespect for our country, but about justice for black inequality and white complacency. Mr. Stripp specifically references Colin Kaepernick who “chose to stop playing by the rules” as a means of protest.

Latecomers to this issue seem unaware that Kaepernick originally sat during the anthem after being benched for poor performance. Days later, after taking a beating by the media for his unprofessionalism, Kaepernick sought to cloak his behavior in a veneer of higher purpose—successfully it would seem according to the attention the issue has now drawn.

Regardless of its questionable origin, the discussion now has many different forms. In fact, despite Mr. Stripp’s vociferous claims to the contrary, foremost among these issues is the flag, and whether it is a matter of disrespect to use the playing of the national anthem as a time to protest.

As Americans, we have a cultural tradition of giving our silent, standing participation while the anthem plays as a means to recognize and support the service and heroism of our country’s men and women, without whose active participation our right to protest would not exist. It is a moment of unity and reverence when Americans remember to be thankful to God and country for the many blessings we enjoy. Is it any wonder that these Americans find the protests to be offensive?

There is a time for all things, Mr. Stripp. Ecclesiastes 3 tells us there is a time to be silent and a time to speak. For a professional athlete in the NFL, the time for protest is not during the national anthem when the message will be lost to divisiveness. And while I applaud your enthusiasm for a social cause, I’d ask you to remember that you are a Knight with a responsibility to your Calvin community. Rather than fueling the flames of divisiveness, please consider how you may best use your growing powers of rhetoric to present social issues fairly and accurately. And rather than denouncing your community as complacent and privileged, why not give it credit for its widespread Christian advocacy efforts?

Keep writing, Mr. Stripp. But as a Knight, not a pundit.