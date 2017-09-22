Calvin College's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin College Chimes

Calvin community raises $10K for Johnny’s employee

Calvin community raises $10K for Johnny’s employee

Molly Bruns, On-Call Writer

The Calvin College community banded together to help a Knight in need this past summer. Ramiza Fazlic, who has worked on Calvi...

September 22, 2017No Comments

Faculty join students in DACA debate

Sexuality Series addresses modern topics

Students get Ready for Life

View All »

Why does everyone hate millennials?

Why does everyone hate millennials?

Julia McKee, Opinion Editor

I was born in the mid 90s, meaning that, for the most part, I grew up without a cellphone. I remember the days when being on the comp...

September 22, 2017No Comments

Opinion: Calvin weak in the face of white supremacy

What should an op-ed article look like?

Editorial: new website

View All »

Molnar’s star prediction featured in film

Molnar’s star prediction featured in film

David Fitch, Sci-Tech Editor

On Monday, Larry Molnar, Calvin astronomy and physics professor, gave his most recent talk about his now famous prediction: a co...

September 22, 2017No Comments

CIT transitions away from Portal, plans additional changes

Geo prof predicts Irma’s potential damage

Students join faculty in on-campus summer research

View All »

Knights of Calvin: Rebecca Hull

Knights of Calvin: Rebecca Hull

Purun Yeo, Sports Editor

Year: Junior Sports: Soccer Major: Secondary English Education major, Communications minor I'm a secondary English education maj...

September 22, 2017No Comments

Calvin men’s soccer scores a win over Hope, 2-0

Knights of Calvin: Sydney Barcey

Q&A with women’s volleyball coach Warners

View All »

Study examines Old Testament characters

Study examines Old Testament characters

Ben DeMaso, Guest Writer

  This fall, all Calvin students  have the opportunity to be a part of the Old Testament Characters Bible study. Taking ...

September 22, 2017No Comments

Interfaith walk celebrates St. Francis’ legacy of peace

Nashville Statement sparks controversy among Christians

Church & college community responds to DACA

View All »

Advice from seniors to new students

Advice from seniors to new students

Michelle Hofman, Features Editor

The course your life will take depends heavily on the four years you spend in college. College is where many of the biggest de...

September 22, 2017No Comments

Center for Faith and Writing

The garden house

Student senate candidates, 2017-2018

View All »