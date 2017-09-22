Calvin College Chimes

Faculty and students promote anti-gerrymandering
September 22, 2017
Kathryn Mae Post, On-Call Writer
September 22, 2017
Michelle Hofman, Features Editor
September 22, 2017
Peter Ford, Campus Co-Editor
September 22, 2017
Katie Ulrich, On-Call Writer
Muntu Theater visits Calvin
September 22, 2017
Daniel Hickey, Staff Writer
Calvin community raises $10K for Johnny’s employee
Molly Bruns, On-Call Writer
The Calvin College community banded together to help a Knight in need this past summer. Ramiza Fazlic, who has worked on Calvi...
September 22, 2017
Why does everyone hate millennials?
Julia McKee, Opinion Editor
I was born in the mid 90s, meaning that, for the most part, I grew up without a cellphone. I remember the days when being on the comp...
September 22, 2017
Opinion: Calvin weak in the face of white supremacy
What should an op-ed article look like?
Molnar’s star prediction featured in film
David Fitch, Sci-Tech Editor
On Monday, Larry Molnar, Calvin astronomy and physics professor, gave his most recent talk about his now famous prediction: a co...
September 22, 2017
CIT transitions away from Portal, plans additional changes
Geo prof predicts Irma’s potential damage
Students join faculty in on-campus summer research
Knights of Calvin: Rebecca Hull
Purun Yeo, Sports Editor
Year: Junior Sports: Soccer Major: Secondary English Education major, Communications minor I'm a secondary English education maj...
September 22, 2017
Calvin men’s soccer scores a win over Hope, 2-0
Knights of Calvin: Sydney Barcey
Q&A with women’s volleyball coach Warners
Study examines Old Testament characters
Ben DeMaso, Guest Writer
This fall, all Calvin students have the opportunity to be a part of the Old Testament Characters Bible study. Taking ...
September 22, 2017
Interfaith walk celebrates St. Francis’ legacy of peace
Nashville Statement sparks controversy among Christians
Church & college community responds to DACA
Michelle Hofman, Features Editor
The course your life will take depends heavily on the four years you spend in college. College is where many of the biggest de...
September 22, 2017
Student senate candidates, 2017-2018
Veg Fest offers taste of GR vegan movement
Amelia Sterenberg, Staff Writer
This past Sunday, the DeltaPlex Arena accommodated an array of vendors, speakers and chefs, as well as over 1,800 community me...
September 22, 2017
September 22, 2017
Roosevelt Park Ministry responds to DACA
September 22, 2017
September 15, 2017
“It” rises above standard horror movie clichès
Brandon Schruer, A&E Editor
In its first weekend at the box office, “It” — which is based on the lengthy novel by Stephen King — became both the highest...
September 22, 2017
The National: ‘Sleep Well Beast’ review
Women’s a cappella group started by Calvin students
