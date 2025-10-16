Calvin’s strategic planning process

In the midst of a shifting landscape of higher education across the nation, Calvin is undergoing a strategic planning process in response, leading to a restructuring in areas of the university.

Dirk Pruis, chief financial officer, said that this reshaping is due to “a challenging higher education landscape. National demographic trends, shifting public perceptions about the value of higher education, and changes in the international enrollment landscape all add up to fewer college-bound students and higher levels of enrollment volatility.”

Pruis then explained that those national changes have led to this strategic planning process, which “is about ensuring Calvin remains financially strong and mission-driven for years to come.”

The strategic planning process

According to Provost Noah Toly, the strategic planning process “is about ensuring that Calvin’s academic programs remain strong, mission-centered and positioned for long-term success.” This includes a “budget planning process that’s focused on long-term sustainability and mission strength,” according to Pruis.

“This is an opportunity to evaluate how we can best serve students in a changing higher education landscape while staying true to Calvin’s distinctive Christian liberal arts foundation,” Toly explained.

President Greg Elzinga echoed this sentiment, stating that “It’s our opportunity to align Calvin’s academic offerings with the evolving needs of students and the changing realities of higher education. More than a financial exercise, this work strengthens our ability to live out Calvin’s mission — to form students who think deeply, act justly and live wholeheartedly as Christ’s agents of renewal in the world.”

One aspect of the planning process is leadership “carefully examining every area of the university to determine where we can focus our resources for the greatest impact. That means some programs or initiatives may be phased out or restructured, while others will see new investment,” said Pruis. This review will lead to large changes at the university.

In terms of how the process will play out, Toly explained that it is both “comprehensive” and “thoughtful” in that it is “led by deans and informed by committees, faculty leaders and shared governance bodies — that allows us to look closely at our academic portfolio and structure, identify areas of strength and determine how we can focus resources for the greatest impact.”

In terms of the roles of administrators in the process, Elzinga is working “to ensure this work remains grounded in Calvin’s mission and values.” This includes things like collaborating well with other leaders on campus and governance bodies, and also “stewarding our resources wisely,” and therefore “helping Calvin make decisions today that secure a strong and sustainable future.” Toly’s main job is “to guide and support the academic division through this process.”

One goal that Toly has in his position in this process is to encourage “all team leaders to maintain clear communication across the institution — so faculty, staff and students understand the purpose of this work and the care being taken in each step of the process.”

Timeline

According to Pruis the work of the budget planning process “has been underway for more than a year.” Throughout this period, “Each division and department has been carefully reviewing its expenses, operations and outputs to identify ways to strengthen efficiency and align resources with Calvin’s mission and long-term sustainability goals.”

Going forward, Toly says that “planning and consultation” will continue throughout this fall semester, and that decisions are anticipated to be made this calendar year. Following these decisions, “Implementation will unfold steadily over FY27 [Fiscal Year 2027] and FY28 [Fiscal Year 2028], giving us space to plan well, support our people and sustain academic excellence throughout the transition,” says Elzinga.

A vision for the future

With the university going through a process of restructuring, Elzinga shared with Chimes his hopes for the future of Calvin.

Elzinga “envision[s] Calvin as a leader in 21st-century liberal arts education” through its integration of Christian faith and learning as well as embracing technological innovations to prepare students for the future. Elzinga said he sees this “as an opportunity to not just rest on what Calvin University is, but what we can become. Not just the institution we know and love, but the one we are called to build together.”

Encouragements and heaviness

Elzinga feels “encouraged by the opportunity to build on Calvin’s strengths and reimagine how we deliver an excellent, Christ-centered education for the next generation.” Toly agreed with this sentiment and continued that “It’s inspiring to see how our community is approaching this work — not simply as a response to change, but as a commitment to do our best work for the generations of students to come.”

However, the strategic planning process is not without its drawbacks. Along with his feelings of encouragement, Elzinga also feels that “Any process that involves change brings uncertainty, and I’m mindful of the human side of that reality. What weighs on me most is the impact on our people — our faculty, staff and students. My priority is that we move forward with compassion, clarity and care, ensuring that every decision reflects both our mission and our respect for the people who make Calvin what it is.”

Similarly, Toly is “deeply aware that this work affects colleagues and friends who have devoted their lives to Calvin’s mission. That’s what weighs most heavily on me.” At the same time, Toly says that “We’re committed to leading this process with compassion, transparency and care — ensuring that every decision reflects our values and our respect for the people who make Calvin the strong and faithful community it is.”