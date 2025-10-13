Tomato Bliss and the value of local produce at Calvin

On Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, Tomato Bliss was in Commons Dining Hall over lunch, sharing fresh tomato soups with students.

Tomato Bliss is a West Michigan-based business focused on “superb flavor, higher nutrient density and truly climate positive food,” according to their website. The company is one that Calvin Dining Services supports with “the university’s commitment to supporting Michigan’s agricultural community, reducing food miles and cultivating relationships with farmers who prioritize freshness, quality and environmental responsibility,” according to Ryan Hartman, the executive chef for the campus.

“Calvin University sources its local produce through partnerships with regional farms committed to sustainable agriculture,” Hartman told Chimes. “By working with nearby growers like Tomato Bliss and others, such as Crisp Country Acres in Holland, Calvin Dining Services ensures that much of the produce served on campus is grown within the state.”

The taste test

Chimes was invited by Monique Hypes, co-founder and CEO of Tomato Bliss, to participate in a taste test of the three soups the company was serving in the dining hall on Oct. 8.

The first soup offered was their Tuscan Roasted Balsamic and Basil soup, which is their basic tomato soup. If you are looking for a classic tomato soup that feels a little lighter and has a nice array of flavors, this would be the soup for you.

The second soup was the Masala Tomato Soup, the same base tomato soup, but with added spices to give it a savory french curry flavor profile. It still had that light and smooth texture, and the spices packed a good, mild punch. It was excellent on its own, and can also be incorporated into other dishes.

The last soup was the Moroccan Tomato Soup, which had the same base soup but added warming spices like coriander, cumin, nutmeg and allspice, as well as many others. The spice profile gave the soup a pumpkin pie-esque flavor, which was very unique in a tomato soup and enjoyable if you like that kind of flavor. This soup was again great on its own, and can also be incorporated into other dishes.

The making of the soup

The process of making their soup starts with the farmer, through sources locally grown tomatoes, according to Hypes. “We use heirloom tomatoes because tomatoes have become a commodity crop, like wheat or soy, and we think that eating the rainbow — purple, orange, red, yellow, green — is super healthy to the body,” Hypes told Chimes. Once the tomatoes are consolidated, the soup can be prepped.

“We aggregate all the tomatoes, and then we fire-roast them with extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper,” Hypes said. Then, the tomatoes are turned into a big vat of tomato soup which is then frozen. After that, they can make “small batch soups all year round” from the base, according to Hypes. “So you can always enjoy heirloom tomatoes, not just during tomato season.”

The importance of fresh food

Fresh produce is important to “students’ overall well-being and academic success,” according to Hartman. “Fresh fruits and vegetables provide vital nutrients that support immune health, cognitive performance and sustained energy — key factors in maintaining focus and resilience throughout the academic year.”

Fresh food is also important in connecting students with a sense of “the rhythm of local seasons” and the value of sustainable food systems, Hartman said.

Each of the soups made by Tomato Bliss is gluten-free, dairy-free, low-sodium and has no added sugars. A serving of their soup also “accounts for 70% of daily vitamin C needs,” according to Hypes. Hypes attributed this and the natural flavors to their farming processes. “By choosing locally sourced items, students participate in a broader effort to strengthen regional food economies and reduce the environmental impact associated with long-distance transportation and packaging,” Hartman said.

Fresh food on campus

At Calvin, “local produce can be found in multiple outlets, including dining halls, catering events, and retail markets,” according to Hartman. “These ingredients appear in daily salad bars, composed dishes, and seasonal menu offerings, allowing the culinary team to highlight Michigan’s agricultural diversity.”

If you missed Tomato Bliss in the dining hall, their tomato bisque is served every Wednesday at the soup stations in the salad bar.