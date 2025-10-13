Letter from the editor: A season of uncertainty

For over a hundred years, the Calvin community has looked to Chimes during bouts of uncertainty for things like clarity, transparency and justice. And while student journalism is not perfect, Chimes does its best to help shed light on what’s going on around campus.

Every now and then, the community finds itself in one of those times of uncertainty — to which they look to Chimes to shed light on the situation.

We are in the midst of one of those times.

It’s no surprise that the broader world of general education is under pressure — politically, economically, demographically and culturally — and Calvin is not immune to those pressures. As a result, leadership at Calvin is in the midst of a major strategic undertaking that is likely to have a significant impact on the Calvin community as a whole.

We hear the chatter, and we are as aware as anyone of big strategic undertakings — especially when it involves things like the budget.

In the swirl of confusion, information, rumors and opinions, know that we are in this together as a community. Together, every person involved on this campus is going through this time of uncertainty. As a staff, we are not immune to this very feeling.

As we walk into the rest of this semester and academic year, know that the staff at Chimes are working tirelessly towards our goals of clarity, transparency and justice. Every day, we are working to handle sensitive topics with the utmost care and fairness. With that being said, we are imperfect people, and have the capacity to make mistakes — and we want to be transparent about those mistakes. If you happen to spot an error, please reach out to [email protected].

As Calvin changes in many ways, our duty is to cover the news with all the conscientiousness we possibly can. Rest assured, we have plans in place to address all of the happenings on campus, and we continue to actively work to do so.

While we persevere during this time of uncertainty, let us look to the one that holds our own individual futures as well as the future of the university in the palms of his hands. He holds us, and he is good; we can find our peace and certainty in this.