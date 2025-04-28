Top of the Class: Beast Games meets Survivor at Calvin

Last Saturday, April 26, the Calvin University campus wasn’t just bustling with students — it was alive with film crews, cameras and games. Twelve students, a series of mystery challenges, and a $10,000 scholarship were all part of Top of the Class, a one-day competition that ran from noon to 9 p.m. While one day might seem short for such an ambitious event, it’s important to recognize the immense preparation that made it all possible.

So, when did it all begin?

It was a quiet Saturday, March 29, when the Calvin Knight Life Instagram page — known for sharing student experiences and campus events — posted an unusual reel. The video invited students to join a game called Top of the Class, in collaboration with another Instagram account, @topoftheclassshow. It was clear: this wasn’t just another campus activity — this was something big.

Top of the Class is a competition where 12 college students battle it out through a series of challenges for a $10,000 scholarship. The mastermind behind the project is Jon VerLee, founder of the Calvin Startup Garage and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Calvin. On the big day, VerLee, a Calvin alum himself, served as the host.

The concept was inspired by Beast Games, a series created by YouTuber MrBeast. Beast Games sees 1,000 contestants face off in high-stakes physical, mental and social challenges for a chance to win $5 million. It’s intense, fast-paced and captivating — much like the globally popular Korean survival series Squid Game. Both shows combine competition, mystery and adrenaline in a way that grips audiences.

VerLee wanted to bring that same energy to campus. VerLee stated that his goal was to create a show that was a hybrid of Survivor and Beast Games.

“The idea was born from a dinner conversation with friends while we were talking about Beast Games and my dream of being on Survivor,” VerLee shared. “One of them said, ‘You should run this for college students.’ I couldn’t stop thinking about it.”

Later that same day, VerLee mentioned the idea to a friend — who, coincidentally, had a meeting with film production company Noble Story Co. VerLee’s friend pitched the idea, and the team at Noble Story loved it. Soon, a concept that began as a casual conversation transformed into a full-fledged production. Since then, VerLee and Noble Story Co. have spent countless hours developing the show’s challenges and structure.

By March 31, 230 Calvin students had applied. From that pool, just 12 were selected to compete. VerLee said narrowing down the applicants was difficult, though he didn’t reveal the exact selection process.

Some students were skeptical at first. In fact, freshman Jordyn Holtsoi-Henry, one of the 12 chosen competitors, admitted she initially thought the large scholarship was a joke. “I saw the post on Instagram, but the videos seemed kind of quirky and unprofessional,” she laughed. “But it’s cool.”

Holtsoi-Henry applied thinking it was all for fun — and was shocked to find herself advancing to the third round of applications and eventually being selected. While the selection criteria weren’t clear, she guessed it was based on how well applicants presented themselves.

According to the official Top of the Class website, the games are “collegiately-themed,” blending physical strength, academic skills and a little bit of luck. Holtsoi-Henry wasn’t confident in her physical endurance but felt optimistic about the creativity and knowledge-based challenges. The diversity of strengths among contestants added depth and intrigue to the competition.

Going into the event, Holtsoi-Henry hadn’t met the other players and had no idea what challenges awaited. “I didn’t actually come up with a strategy — I’m kind of going in blind,” she admitted.

Although the platform and exact release date for the show are still to be determined, VerLee shared that the team is aiming for a premiere in the fall of 2025.

“We want the show to have a redemptive thread,” VerLee said, adding that he hopes it provides “a chance for students to reveal their character — and to showcase how those qualities create powerful, beautiful stories.”