Calvin responds to a national wave of visa revocations, status terminations

After exams, most Calvin students will pack up and head home. According to missionary kids Grace Hsu and Orin Daspit, this usually includes a lot of international students and other students whose families live outside of the U.S.

However, this year, some international students are reconsidering summer travel plans amid reports of visa revocations and border detentions at a national level. On April 9, Brent Wilkinson, Calvin’s director of International Admissions & Immigration, sent out an email that advised international students that “it may be wise to avoid unnecessary travel at this time.”

Over the past month, over 1,200 students across the United States have had their student visas unexpectedly revoked, legal status terminated, or both, according to the Associated Press. As of April 25, federal officials announced a restoration of legal status for students who had only had their records terminated in SEVIS, the Student and Exchange Visitor Information Systems database that tracks people studying in the U.S on a student visa. However, revoked visas were not restored.

In recent months, noncitizens have also been detained — sometimes without clear reason — while attempting to cross legally into the U.S.

While no Calvin students have lost legal status or been detained to date, the situation has provoked “a lot of uneasiness,” according to Hsu.

As U.S. citizens, Hsu and Daspit are not directly affected by concerns about visa revocations, deportations and detainment. However, they are both connected to students who are. Hsu, a senior, is a leader in Mu Kappa, a club for missionary kids and other third-culture kids, and in the 7:9 Project, a student team that offers opportunities for intercultural worship. Daspit, a sophomore, participated in international orientation and is friends with a lot of international students as a result; he will be an international orientation assistant this summer.

Both of them know students who have decided to stay in the U.S. for the summer because they are nervous about re-entering the U.S. if they choose to leave. “I know someone who’s missing her brother’s wedding because of this concern,” said Hsu.

The decision to stay can be influenced by a variety of factors. Some people Hsu knows have been encouraged to stay by their families. The Center for Intercultural Student Development (CISD) has also had conversations one-on-one with students to help them assess their risk, said Hsu.

Concerns about visas have also affected the mood on campus. “Visas are generally not revoked except when a student has engaged in criminal activity or in political activity that the Department of State deems to be adverse to US interests,” Wilkinson’s April 9 email stated.

The email encouraged students to be careful with activities like engaging in political activity and posting on social media.

“I know a lot of students have had to edit through their social media, either go private or remove a lot of posts,” said Daspit. “I know some people have disabled their social media entirely, especially more outspoken students.”

“I think it’s just the overall kind of sense of, you have to be careful,” said Hsu.

However, some visa revocations appear to be more random. According to Daspit, this has prompted “a lot of uncertainty” among his friends.

“There’s some people I know who are like …it is what it is, it’s not a big use worrying about it because if I get my visa randomly revoked, I’m gonna get it randomly revoked, you know,” said Daspit. However, Daspit highlighted that many other students are far more concerned, left to wonder what they can do in this situation.

Amidst this uncertainty, Calvin has been working to support students. On April 15, Calvin’s immigration team hosted an information session for international students.

Wilkinson’s email also emphasized that there are resources — and people — available for support. Wilkinson and immigration coordinator Jim Wilder can help with visa-related questions, while the CISD, Campus Ministries and the Center for Counseling and Wellness can help with emotional and spiritual concerns. “Please remember that we are here to help!” Wilkinson said in the email.

On a cabinet level, President Greg Elzinga said that he has had “listening sessions” — both formal and informal — with students who may be affected by recent political decisions. “A lot of it is trying to be present with people, and that’s probably the biggest thing I’m trying to do is be present, ask questions, listen, and let them know that we care for you and we’re here for you as a community,” said Elzinga.

He also noted that there have been some “behind-the-scenes” phone calls to legislators to encourage “support for our international student community.”

“In a state where everyone is anxious, I just want people to know we love you, you belong here. We’re here for you and we will do everything we can to make sure that we’re there to help you navigate this unpredictable environment,” said Elzinga.

Hsu encouraged peers to “be mindful of the people you’re in class [with who might be experiencing] short-term and long-term effects, even if that’s simple as like, they’re staying in KE this summer because they feel like they can’t go home and you’re in town. How can you support your friend in that aspect?”