Cold Knight Plunge makes a splash for 27th year

Stella Stachowiak The seminary “sem” pond, where students gather every year for the Cold Knight Plunge.

On Friday, Feb. 28, students and faculty huddled around Calvin’s chilled seminary pond, eyeing the elusive white and golden towels that lay in wait for them. For participants of Calvin’s annual Cold Knight Plunge, the famous tradition celebrated its 27th anniversary this year, emphasizing the importance of community while also prioritizing common safety.

Legacy

Throughout its long history, the Plunge has long served as a fundamental celebration at Calvin. Both students and faculty jump into the Seminary Pond, where a hole in the ice is carved out, and thus move one step closer to attaining the famed golden towel. Students are allowed to jump any year they are a Calvin student and in turn receive a white towel, but only those who do the Plunge all four years earn the golden one. This motivating factor — mixed with the possibility of making a special college memory — makes the Plunge a legendary and beloved Calvin spectacle.

According to Mary Hulst, university pastor, the communal aspect of the Plunge is most important to growing its already influential reputation. “I think the plunge is one of those goofy, silly things that you would only really do in college, and you get this sense of camaraderie,” she said.

The excitement surrounding the Plunge is being sensed across the university. Alejandro Burns, a freshman member of Student Senate, reflected on how participating in the Plunge was an exciting and fresh opportunity. Burns also stated that he was not too concerned about potential contaminants in the water. “It’s our first time, so we’re just expecting it to be cold,” he said.

Safety and Fun

Despite the long history of the Plunge traditions, however, there are safety concerns surrounding the Plunge. These concerns include potential exposure with E. coli, a pathogen that can potentially cause severe stomach cramps and vomiting when ingested by people and animals. However, students and faculty should have relatively little concern about being infected by the Seminary Pond water in the Plunge.

Professor of Biology Will Miller emphasized that on its own, E. coli is conventionally benign and even harmless for most living organisms. Research students and faculty take water samples from the pond to find culturable E. coli colonies, which are an indicator of other potential health hazards. “E. coli can tell you whether or not there is contamination that may be indicative of other pathogenic bacteria also being within the system,” he said.

However, Miller still advised that any participants be cautious about potential bacterial contamination. His suggested safeguards included blocking modes of entry like the ears, eyes, nose, and mouth, as well as checking the body for severe cuts and bruises. Immediately showering after exposure is also a favorable course of action after the Plunge.

All of these methods, along with being careful not to ingest the water, reduce the risk of interacting with various sources of infection, such as human and animal fecal matter. Miller further stated that whether a student submerges in the Seminary Pond or another waterway, all water has microbial organisms living in it. With these ideas in mind, students and faculty can balance safety with a fun experience.

Hulst also noted that anyone interested in taking the Plunge should remember that the core of the event is building community — both socially and spiritually — across Calvin’s campus. “A community needs to play together and be goofy together, as well as worship together and study together,” she said.