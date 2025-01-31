BREAKING: Calvin employee injured with chainsaw during grounds crew work, taken to hospital

Shortly after 10:30am on Friday, January 31, campus safety and other emergency vehicles responded to an report of an injured grounds crew worker. According to Tyson Moore, assistant director of campus safety, the worker had been clearing brush and taking down some trees behind the Spoelhof fieldhouse building when he slipped, cutting himself in the leg with a chainsaw.

Multiple campus safety vehicles, a fire truck, and an ambulance arrived at the scene within minutes. Although first responders determined the injury was not life-threatening, it “required a hospital transport”, Moore said.

The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) publishes regular workplace health and safety reports for higher education. In 2022, the most recent year that AASHE has data available for Calvin, the university reported eight incidents of workplace-related injury.

Chimes reporters have reached out to Campus Safety for further details.

This is a developing story.