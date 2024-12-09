Letter from the editor: Learning to wait well

Despite its fast-paced moments, the majority of working in journalism can sometimes be a waiting game. At Chimes, we’re always waiting for the next newsworthy story, waiting for email reply, or waiting for that perfect quote. This semester, my attention has often been focused towards the next Friday, when Chimes stories are due, or the next Monday, when each issue comes out in print.

Some of that forward-looking mentality is both necessary and good. After all, the news is supposed to be exactly that: new. But in the perpetual quest for the next thing, it’s important not to let the present slip away.

As a senior approaching graduation, that tension between present and future exists far beyond my work at Chimes. “What’s next?” is such a common question that I’m having to resist giving canned answers I don’t really mean. The real answer: I don’t know yet. I hope to work in journalism for at least a few years after graduation, but exactly where and how are still mostly unclear. I’m trying my best to not let that uncertainty infect my ability to be present.

Whether we’re graduating soon or not, all of us are used to the uncertainty of waiting. Sometimes, we wait for ordinary things, like coffee in the Peet’s line, a housing placement, or a job offer. Particularly in the season of Advent, Christians take time to remember the wait for Jesus’ birth, and the wait for his return.

My default response to waiting usually isn’t particularly restful. The waiting of Advent is a good reminder that we already know how the waiting ends: in Jesus’ birth, death, and resurrection. Knowing the end to the story allows us to live in the assurance of his eventual return.

In the midst of the week-to-week grind, it’s good to come up for air every once in a while and remember this broader perspective. Yes, the news business is unpredictable, and there have been weeks where I wasn’t sure how we were going to have an issue for the next Monday. Somehow, we’ve always pulled it off. I’m proud of the work our team has done, and grateful for the help of our sources. It’s been a good semester, and I can’t wait (see what I did there?) to see what we do in the spring. Thanks for reading, and enjoy the break!