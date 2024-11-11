Why we all need philosophy

If you’re studying philosophy, maybe you’ve had to answer the question “What will you do with that?” to those concerned about your job prospects. Sometimes philosophy does ask questions that seem utterly absurd and irrelevant. (Yes, philosophers do spend an inordinate amount of time trying to determine if we exist.) But I hope to shed light on the beauty and, yes, practicality of philosophy as a discipline that benefits us all.

Studying the moral questions philosophy raises forces me to think in new ways and teaches me to use careful definitions, analyze arguments critically, and use doubt as a pathway to truth, which are valuable skills applicable to many life and career situations.

I’ve also experienced the practical value of philosophy even beyond these important soft skills. I’m an environmental science major with a philosophy minor. In some ways, scientific disciplines contrast starkly with philosophy. Instead of studying abstract concepts, science investigates the physical world. Applied science tries to solve real-world problems, and applied philosophy — well, many people might consider that an oxymoron. But I have found that philosophy and science complement each other beautifully. In fact, my philosophical principles deeply affect how I practically engage with the physical world.

My passion for environmental science stems from a fascination with the natural world ingrained in me since I was young. My belief in our Christian responsibility to steward God’s world also motivated me, and throughout my high school years, I grew in my understanding of the relationship between faith and environmentalism through some wonderful books and science classes.

However, I was also painfully aware that though many faithful Christians shared this dedication, some Christian movements shed responsibility for environmental action or even denied climate change altogether. Worse, they seemed to justify it with theological arguments, such as, “Jesus will come back and save us anyway, so I don’t have to worry about it now.”In other instances the church seemed to reflect the Gnostic philosophy that I learned about in history class. This heresy in the early church professed that the physical world was inherently evil and only the spiritual world was good. Though the church today doesn’t come near to making such a claim, environmental science and its focus on the physical world often seemed to be sidelined by Christians. These arguments made me question my faith and its connections to my environmentalist passions, and I didn’t have the intellectual tools to address them or articulate why I believed what I did.

Then I arrived at Calvin and was introduced to the theology behind Calvin’s mission to be “Christ’s agents of renewal in the world.” Though my family and I had long believed in our Christian calling to love our neighbor and all of creation, my eyes were newly opened to a deeply practical and intellectually profound theology and philosophical framework. At Calvin, I learned that the physical world was created good and destined to be renewed by God. Jesus’ death and resurrection reconciled all of creation, and as a result we are called to participate in the work of his coming kingdom, especially in fields like environmental science.

Participating in a discussion group on Hungry Beautiful Animals, a new book by philosophy professor Matthew Halteman, cemented my passion for philosophy as a way to examine and live a good life. It introduced me for the first time to a philosophical defense of my environmental convictions. This book frames caring for the natural world not as a grudging moral obligation, but as a way to fulfill our purpose as human beings through cultivating virtue that promotes the flourishing of us as well as our surrounding world. It encourages us to examine our everyday lives and consider whether our practical, mundane actions are shaping us into the kind of person we want to be. Philosophical discussions like this gave me a language to articulate my motivations for caring for the natural world.

I’m not trying to convince you to change your major or even squeeze a philosophy course into next semester’s schedule. But I am encouraging us all to consider how the unconscious underpinnings of our personal philosophies profoundly affect how we respond to the world. Maybe, like me, you’ll discover that philosophy gives you words to express and challenge intellectual uncertainties. In this way, philosophy can become a powerful tool for us all as we engage the world around us and strive to become messengers of shalom.