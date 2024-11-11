A Retreat for Calvin Students: The Ecosystem Preserve and Native Gardens

Sarah Sparling The Nature Preserve offers several trails for walking or meditation.

College life can often feel overwhelming. Between exams, work, tuition and the weight of planning for the years to come, it’s easy to feel burnt out. Amid these stresses, Calvin’s Ecosystem Preserve and Native Gardens offers students a place to find solace in nature. Nestled next to the business center across the Beltline, this 104-acre preserve is home to native forest landscapes and is a peaceful escape for students looking for a break from the chaos of college life.

According to Tom Hartzell, program director for the Calvin Ecosystem Preserve and Native Gardens, and researchers at Harvard Medical School, spending time outdoors offers a wide range of benefits for mental and physical well-being. “Being in nature reduces stress and anxiety, enhances the ability to focus, strengthens immune responses, and promotes overall well-being,” Hartzell explained. “Additionally, time outdoors lowers heart rate and slows breathing, helping to calm both the mind and body.”

One of the contributors to these effects is the release of phytoncides, natural chemicals emitted by plants. Hartzell said that these compounds help lower cortisol levels in the body, which is associated with reducing stress.

Students at Calvin have their own testimonies about how the Nature Preserve has supported their well-being. Garry Sprick, a freshman and frequent visitor to the Preserve, said,“after I visit the Nature Preserve, I generally feel more calm about the world and myself, and a lot of the stress that I might have had coming in [is] gone.”

Similarly, Maia Peterson, a regular volunteer, emphasizes how the Preserve has been a place of encouragement. “Visiting the Preserve and birdwatching is a great way for me to destress, take a break from schoolwork, and find joy in the beauty and quiet of nature,” Peterson told Chimes.

One hidden gem within the Nature Preserve is the wellness walk, a feature on the Preserve’s main loop. “We have these little signs that you’ll encounter along the trail with mindfulness practice prompts, which are a great way to reap the benefits of being in nature,” explained Hartzell. These mindfulness prompts encourage visitors to slow down, pay attention to their surroundings, and focus on their mental and emotional well-being.

However, while the Nature Preserve offers an oasis of calm, it’s important for visitors to be mindful of their impact on the environment. The trails are clearly marked with wood chips and boards to “promote passive recreation,” as Hartzell puts it. Walking off trails can be detrimental to the surrounding ecosystem, as the goal of the Preserve is to foster a space where both the plants and animals can thrive, alongside the students who come to find peace.

For students seeking a break from the rigors of college life, Calvin’s Ecosystem Preserve and Native Gardens offers a perfect solution: a peaceful, beautiful place to connect with nature, with others, and with God. Whether it’s a quick walk, a long meditation, or a mindfulness practice along the wellness trail, the Preserve offers a breath of fresh air in the middle of busy college days.