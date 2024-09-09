Library construction nears completion

Ethan Meyers Students gather around a table on the second floor of the newly renovated Hekman Library.

Hekman Library reopened its newly renovated first three floors just in time for the start of the 2024-2025 school year. The redesigned space includes Peet’s coffee shop, increased study spaces and new offices for Campus Ministries and student organizations like Chimes and Student Senate.

David Malone, dean of the library, noted that the library staff have had to be “adaptable” and “flexible” over the past several years as construction plans shifted away from a new building attached to the library towards a redesign of the library interior. The shift in focus was largely due to rising construction costs between the initial planning phase around 2015 and the start of construction, according to Malone.

The partial library closure last year “took a lot of pivoting and a lot of flexibility,” Malone said, adding that he’s “really pleased with the results that we have.” Multiple librarians and school administrators echoed this sentiment. University provost Noah Toly called the new library space “incredibly vibrant.”

Amanda Matthysse, Hekman’s Student Learning Librarian, said she’s hopeful the library will return to being a campus hub. Matthysse was particularly excited to see students working on the third floor. “It’s really fun… this is their space,” Matthysse told Chimes.

One key change in the new library is the removal of the security gates that would set off an alarm as a reminder to check out books. Although the gates are gone, Matthysse said it’s still important to stop by the third floor checkout desk if you’re planning on borrowing books from the library. Other changes to library policy along with the new checkout system include longer checkout periods, and there are no longer fines for overdue materials.

While the new offices and study spaces in the library are open, adjustments to the library will continue at least through the end of September. According to Executive Vice President Sarah Visser, most of these ongoing steps are what’s known as “punch list” items — finishing touches like adding furniture, installing shelving, or retouching areas of paint.

The library renovation is a focal point of campus construction, but it’s not the only space on campus that’s being expanded. A new cadaver lab in the basement of DeVries Hall opened this semester, and the new soccer stadium is slated to open mid-season this fall, according to Toly. Visser told Chimes that the new football stadium is “still in the conceptualization and fundraising stage.” For their inaugural season, the football team will play at the Grand Rapids Christian High School field.

All the new construction has been “encouraging” after a “year of disruption” last year, Malone said. While campus construction projects are at different points along the path to completion, “When you look at the array of projects… you get a sense of comprehensive investment in Calvin. It’s an exciting development,” Toly said.