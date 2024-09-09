Here’s what to know about Synod 2024

This summer, delegates from across the country gathered in Calvin’s chapel for the Christian Reformed Church in North America (CRCNA)’s annual synod, where they discussed recommendations and made decisions regarding the direction of the denomination and its agencies – including Calvin University.

Many of these decisions came as a response to questions raised by Synod 2022, which decided that the definition of “unchastity” – as used in the denomination’s confessions – included same-sex sexual relationships.

What is synod?

Synod is the annual meeting of the CRCNA’s governing body; it is composed of delegates from the denomination’s different regional districts, known as classes. Prior to each synod, classes, churches and individuals have the opportunity to submit overtures recommending that the denomination do (or do not) something. These overtures are discussed by delegates in smaller committee meetings and then discussed again and voted on by the entire body.

Key decisions at 2024:

At Synod 2024, delegates voted to:

Place these churches under “limited suspension,” which means they cannot send delegates to future synods or classis meetings unless they formally repent of their position.

Affirm that confessional-difficulty gravamina “are not, nor should be used as exceptions to the confessions” and gave church officebearers a three-year timeline to reconcile their difficulties after filing a gravamen.

Instruct Calvin University and other church agencies to " review and revise " their gravamen policies.

About 28 CRCNA churches have expressed disagreement with the denomination’s position on sexuality through statements published by All One Body, a LGBTQ-affirming organization made up of individuals from CRCNA churches, or through communications sent to synod. A number of Calvin faculty have also filed confessional-difficulty gravamina regarding the denomination’s position on sexuality, which faculty are expected to uphold..

What does this mean for Calvin students and faculty?

As fewer and fewer students come to Calvin from a CRCNA background, the impact of Synod’s decisions on the student body may be less immediate. Jordan Fridsma, a junior and one of the leaders of SAGA, Calvin’s group for LGBTQ+ students and allies, said that most students she’s interacted with don’t know what synod is. “The student experience at Calvin seems to be business as usual,” said Fridsma.

Among students who are informed and disagree with the denomination’s position, there is “some hope [for Calvin], because at its core the institution prioritizes the vision of the Kingdom where everyone flourishes,” but are concerned that Synod 2025 “might try to steer Calvin in a direction of ‘getting rid of the rot,’” Fridsma said.

According to Koetje, Calvin’s future depends on trustees, administrators, faculty and staff working together as a “team with a long-game plan.”

Part of that game plan is a report that the Board of Trustees (BOT) will present to Synod 2025.

The report will contain a review of Calvin’s gravamen process. In June, Bruce Los, president of the BOT, told Chimes that “there aren’t likely to be any effects on faculty until after Synod 2025 at the earliest.” This week, Andrew George, vice president of human resources told Chimes that he looks “forward to an update on the process after the October trustee meeting.”

In the meantime, “faculty and staff are processing a complex mixture of emotions,” according to David Koetje, professor of biology and chair of faculty senate.

“Many are dealing with upheaval in their families and churches because of the decisions made by Synod 2024,” said Koetje. “They are also dealing with concerns about the potential implications for our work at Calvin, especially if Synod 2025 fails to fully appreciate how Calvin’s policies and procedures work to nurture an environment where faith and learning enrich one another.”

“The CRCNA terrain is bumpy and the dynamics are shifting, but the Calvin team has an incredibly talented and resilient faculty who aren’t afraid of challenges,” said Koetje.