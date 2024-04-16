Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin University Chimes
Since 1907
Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin University Chimes
Scriptoria
Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin University Chimes

Professors circulate petition to divest from Israel

April 16, 2024

Professors Todd Vanden Berg and Darrell Rohl have circulated a petition to divest from the state of Israel that has collected 35 faculty and several staff signatures.

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, divestment is a “set of economic sanctions” used by entities to protest a company or country’s actions. In this case, Vanden Berg and Rohl seek to divest from any company supporting the Israeli war effort in Gaza as a protest of the violence being committed there. “Nobody has the naive idea that this is going to financially hurt Israel. The idea is that it will marginalize the Israeli government on the global scene…that is the goal, to put them in a corner and isolate them,” said Vanden Berg

When Vanden Berg, a sociology professor, felt “called” to lead this divestment effort, he reached out to archaeology professor Darrell Rohl to offer his expertise in Middle Eastern history to the project. The two co-authored a letter to the board, but the day they sent this letter through Yammer to receive faculty signatures was the same day Boer’s resignation was announced. “Everyone’s eyes were on something else,” commented Vanden Berg.

Despite this, the letter requesting divestment received 35 faculty and several staff signatures, and Vanden Berg has continued to push his proposal forward over the seven weeks since he originally sent the letter. “Just this week I contacted President Elzinga again, and he immediately got back to me and said he was going to circle back to the financial subcommittee on the board of trustees and see where they are at,” said Vanden Berg.

Rohl has concerns that complete divestment may be a large, complex commitment. “I’ve heard from some people that this is a big ask, this may not even be possible,” said Rohl. According to Rohl, because the university uses investment management companies to manage their funds, identifying “each company or organization that is involved in the war effort is probably very, very difficult to do.”

Still, both Vanden Berg and Rohl believe their Christian faith calls them to request divestment from the board. Both emphasized that this was in no way a statement on the broader Israel-Palestine political conflict, but rather a response to the war in Gaza’s devastating impact on thousands of civilian lives. Rohl believes as a Christian institution, divestment is necessary  “because of our recognition of the image of God in Palestinians and in Israeli Jews.”

Vanden Berg believes that robust student support of the divestment letter will be instrumental, as this has been the case in previous divestment efforts. In 1985, Vanden Berg said, the college divested from any organizations that were profiting from the apartheid in South Africa. “That was led by students; it was pushed by students over at least two years before faculty and administration got on board,” Vanden Berg told Chimes. He hopes that his divestment letter will elicit a similar student response. “If students get on board and it runs through Student Senate and Student Senate votes to request divestment also…that’s a unifying force at Calvin that I think the board would hear,” said Vanden Berg.

“My hope is that the board will come out with a statement either way. And my prayer is that they will divest,” Vanden Berg told Chimes.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus & Community
Photo courtesy calvin.edu.
Moving out: Not for every student
A life of submission and surrender: Elzinga and the interim presidency
A life of submission and surrender: Elzinga and the interim presidency
Joanna and Wiebe have filed a complaint against Calvin in federal court.
Wiebe and Joanna Boer sue Calvin for breach of contract, defamation
Rynders is an alumnus of Calvin who graduated in 1982
Board of Trustees selects chair of presidential search committee
The smoke in the CFAC was due to a minor mechanical failure.
Smoke reported in CFAC due to mechanical failure
More details have been released about Wiebe Boers resignation.
Board releases details about Boer resignation in response to due process concerns
Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin University Chimes
The News
Religion
Sci-Tech
Sports
Culture
Read & Listen
Dispatches From Handlon Campus
The Past & The Future
The Downsize
Features
Spoofs
Abroad
Podcast
Contact us
Contact the Chimes
Submit a story idea
Apply
Advertise
Donate
About
2023-2024 staff
About the Chimes
Other
Archive
Photo gallery
Commenting policy
© 2024 The Calvin University Chimes. Designed with <3 by Jake Westra • Admin login
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Calvin University Chimes Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *