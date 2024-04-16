Moving out: Not for every student

Photo courtesy calvin.edu.

With the end of the year drawing near, students are to have moved out of their dorms by May 3 — or 24 hours after their final exam –- but this typical moving-out template is not how the transition into summer looks for every student. According to Jay Wise, director of college housing and operations, this timeline is chosen “to balance giving students time to pack up after their last exam” and help to maintain an “atmosphere conducive to studying for those who have yet to complete their finals.”

Typical move-outs

Alyssa Bates, area coordinator for BHT and SE, explains that the end of the year is a “bittersweet” time for students, as emotions can vary from student to student. To combat this plethora of emotions as well as the busyness that comes with finishing classes and finals, certain practices are to be implemented in the moving out process.

Students will be expected to have cleaned their bathrooms and have started cleaning their rooms by April 21 “so they won’t feel as rushed during exam week,” says Wise. In another attempt to alleviate extra stress, RAs are to have hosted their year-end events prior to exam week, according to Wise. Similarly, the “independent process” of self-checkout (in which students turn in their own key, take pictures of their cleaned-out room and take pictures of their floor chore) will continue, says Bates. Meanwhile, those in KE are to schedule an apartment checkout with their RA, says Wise.

“The goal is to be good stewards of our physical spaces and set up the next residents for success,” Wise said.

Students who don’t “move out”

However, not all students go home for the summer; some stay on campus. Summer researchers, those who work on campus or off campus, those taking summer courses, international students and those for whom “home is a distance away and they are staying a bit later or returning a bit earlier than others” will often live in KE over the summer, said Wise.

Due to a variety of student needs, both short and long-term housing options are available. Prices to stay in the apartments vary based on the length of stay: $2,000 for the whole summer, $150 a week (capped at $2,000) or $25 a night, according to Wise. This is “slightly cheaper than the academic year,” as it costs $2,250 for a typical semester, though both are roughly the same length of time, Wise told Chimes. Just like the academic year, all utilities are included in that cost, such as air conditioning.

Summer housing experience at Calvin

Students who live in KE over the summer have a different experience than students who live in the apartments throughout the school year: warmer weather and the “lack of classes” seem to put students in a better mood,said Rebekah Bell, area coordinator for KE. The general sentiment is one of “a more relaxed vibe and atmosphere,” Bell told Chimes.

Students who stay in KE over the summer are able to spend more time with friends, attend summer RA events (such as a yearly cookout that usually has a good turnout) and use KE’s sand volleyball court, basketball court and soccer field, according to Bell. The four summer RAs (compared to the school year’s ten) host a monthly summer event for students in the apartments, says Bell.

For students looking to stay in KE over the summer, applications are due April 19 and can be found at the following site: www.calvin.edu/go/summer-housing. Summer housing is open to all current students as well as just-graduated seniors.