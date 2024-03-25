Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin University Chimes
Since 1907
Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin University Chimes
Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin University Chimes

The Color Purple is a thought-provoking epistolary novel

Natasha Jayaputra, Guest WriterMarch 25, 2024

Content warning: Mentions of rape and abuse.

“The Color Purple” by Alice Walker is an epistolary novel that follows two young Black sisters, Celie and Nettie, who were separated by the men of their own family while living in rural Georgia. 

We are first introduced to Celie, a young, barely-educated Black woman who has been  taught by her stepfather, Alphonso, to be submissive to men. At the beginning of the novel, she writes letters to God because she has no one to help her bear the horrifying experiences she got from Alphonso, who abused and raped her. “You black, you pore, you ugly, you a woman…” she was told.

While Celie is writing letters to God about her struggle in the abusive marriage, Nettie ends up on the other side of the world with her missionary friends in Africa and writes letters to Celie about how different the people and the culture are from what she expected. Their separation is conducted by Albert and Alphonso –– but later in the book, with the help of Shug and God’s Providence, Celie and Nettie are able to find their way back to each other again.

There are a lot of minor characters that bring bright colors to Celie’s life, such as Harpo –– Albert’s eldest child –– and Sofia. Sofia shows Celie how women shouldn’t be passive and should try to punch back, literally. Shug, the self-assertive, confident singer, is a very playful and meaningful character who plays a big part in Celie’s life. 

This shows that sometimes, the truth is harder to bear than the violence and suffering of the past.

Celie’s narrative changes after she learns a number of secrets about her family from Nettie’s letters. Learning about these secrets leads to Celie no longer addressing letters to God. Instead, she starts writing to Nettie. This is a big change in the narrative because Celie never stopped writing letters to God, even when she was abused by the men closest to her. This shows that sometimes, the truth is harder to bear than the violence and suffering of the past.

As I read the first pages of this book, I was shocked by the bluntness and the graphic depictions of abuse and sex in the story. These scenes made me realize that the book would be hard to read. The way Celie writes her letters also adds a challenge for some readers because Celie was 14 and uneducated when she started writing letters. Also, dialectal differences in Walker’s writing style, which includes 1900s African American English (AAE), may prove challenging. Regardless, Celie wrote her letters with weak grammar and spelling errors because she wasn’t as educated as her sister Nettie, who wrote her letters to be longer and more comprehensible. 

Although there are not many settings and character descriptions throughout this kind of narrative, the reader still feels very present with the main character. Perhaps Walker chose this kind of narrative to allow the reader to take it in as a group of letters and not a novel. Readers can feel the closeness between each character and how our main characters feel without having to know their surroundings because they can focus instead on their internal being, emotion, and faith. 

The theme of religion, as Alice Walker herself has mentioned in the preface, is visible as the book starts with “Dear God…” Even though the reader does not know anything more about Celie’s relationship with God other than her letters addressed to him,  the reader can see that God’s Providence is always present in her journey. God gave her hope through Shug, braveness through Sofia and reconciliation with her sister Nettie. 

I think it is God’s Providence that the color purple grows in the middle of the fields, because it is only in that place that people can notice it.

Many writings about women start with the main character intelligently knowing that they should get out of a bad situation, but Walker writes this trope differently. Walker portrays Celie as a girl who leans into submissiveness rather than her own authority. Even when Harpo, Albert’s eldest son, asks Celie how to tame his lover Sofia, who wouldn’t hesitate to lay a fist on a man’s face first, Celie answers with what she was taught by his stepfather and her husband: “Beat her,” she answered Harpo. As the story goes on, we can see how her knowledge of marriage is a doctrine from the generations before her. 

With the help of friends like Shug, Sofia and Nettie, Celie finally could stand her ground and become noticed by the people passing around her. As Shug mentions in the book, “I think it pisses God off when you walk past the color purple in a field and don’t notice.” I think it is God’s Providence that the color purple grows in the middle of the fields, because it is only in that place that people can notice it.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture
Letter from Handlon Campus: Grief and hope
Letter from the Editor
"Dune: Part Two" is an impressive film and a satisfying adaptation
Unique collaboration: Knollcrest and Handlon choirs harmonize
Letter from Handlon Campus: Kezazah and the prodigal son
Beyoncé's “16 CARRIAGES” is an ode to Black women
Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin University Chimes
The News
Religion
Sci-Tech
Sports
Culture
Read & Listen
Dispatches From Handlon Campus
The Past & The Future
The Downsize
Features
Spoofs
Abroad
Podcast
Contact us
Contact the Chimes
Submit a story idea
Apply
Advertise
Donate
About
2023-2024 staff
About the Chimes
Other
Archive
Photo gallery
Commenting policy
© 2024 The Calvin University Chimes. Designed with <3 by Jake Westra • Admin login
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Calvin University Chimes Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *