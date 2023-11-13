I’m grateful for press freedom at Calvin

While attending a conference for student journalists recently, I listened to a panel on press freedom and prior review at private, faith-based universities. For student publications, prior review means that a representative of the university (often the faculty advisor) approves or rejects articles before they’re published.

As I heard story after story from the students in attendance about stories being edited or kept from publication, I was struck by how exceptional Chimes is as a student media outlet at a private Christian university. At public institutions, press freedom is enshrined in the First Amendment, but private schools can choose to restrict that free speech using religious justification under the protection of the Free Exercise Clause.

“ I’m proud of the way press freedom at Calvin shows trust in the voice of the student body.

Calvin chooses not to restrict free expression in its student media. According to the Mission and Vision Statement for Student Publications, “While supported by the university, student publications will remain independent of prior review, censorship, or other forms of control by the administration, faculty, or staff.” The document goes on to outline how this policy of editorial independence helps facilitate a culture of both journalistic freedom and excellence.

Among private religious schools, this position is rare. In fact, it’s so uncommon that the panelists I spoke with called prior review the “reality” at private religious schools.

I’m thankful to work in student media at a university that looks beyond that “reality” and appreciates the value of student voices in promoting transparency and accountability. After nearly a semester working for Chimes, I’d like to both commend Calvin for its stance on press freedom and challenge the administration to uphold this commitment forever. While I’m grateful Calvin chooses editorial independence rather than prior review, I also recognize that, at a private university like Calvin, press freedom is supported normatively, and is therefore subject to change over time.

I’m proud of the way press freedom at Calvin shows trust in the voice of the student body. I hope that the university will continue to extend that trust to its students in a world that seems increasingly eager to push groups to uniformity and squash dissent. I want Chimes to always be a safe space for students to inform the public without worrying about whether that information fits a prescribed narrative.

As we move into the season of Thanksgiving, I’m thankful to work for an exceptional newspaper at an exceptional university, and I hope to look back many years from now and see the same tradition carried on.