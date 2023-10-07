Calvin Knights post strong homecoming performances

Christian Frazier Calvin’s football team played its first scrimmage as a part of homecoming weekend.

On the weekend of Sept. 29 and 30, Calvin University held multiple sports competitions — including the inaugural football scrimmage — as a part of its annual homecoming weekend celebration.

The football scrimmage was held at Grand Rapids Christian High School on Sept. 30 and used an offense vs. defense format, which means one group of players from the Calvin team played against another group of players from the Calvin team. Nearly 3,500 Calvin fans were in attendance for the team’s first ever scrimmage according to Head Coach Trent Figg. Figg said the team was really excited to see the support. “Knight nation, they support Calvin,” he said,“I would encourage everyone to continue to support our players and our program,” Figg told Chimes.

Due to the Calvin-against-Calvin format of the scrimmage, Figg was busy all game in an attempt to manage both the offense and defense at the same time.“I’ve got the headset on with both channels. Offense and defense — there’s never a break.” Figg said.

Coach Figg had high praise for his team and highlighted a few key standouts from the scrimmage.“Hunter Hogan did a great job. He played both ways playing wide receiver and safety, as well as kick and punt returner,” Figg said. “Paul Vanderploeg had an interception I was pleased with.”

The men’s and women’s cross country teams hosted the Knight Invite at South Christian High School. The men’s team —- led by first and second place finishes by juniors Thaine Nederveld and Luke Witvliet — won with a team score of 27 points, 14 points ahead of Grand Valley State University, who placed second. The women’s team — led by senior Jenna Allman’s first place finish with junior Natalie Tebben one spot behind her — also won the team competition, with a score of 22: 40 points ahead of Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Kalamazoo College, who placed second.

Coach Nicole Kramer, men’s and women’s coach, was pleased with how the team ran, saying the team was filled with good races from top to bottom. Fifth-year Tommy Noble had a lifetime best to finish fourth for the Knights. Sophomore Mckenzie Schilthuis had a career best finishing eighth for the women.

Despite hosting the meet 20 minutes away from campus, Kramer said the fans created a good atmosphere to help the teams run. “Our fans travel quite well,” Kramer told Chimes. “That was really cool, to be off site and still have so many Calvin fans there.”

The Division 1 hockey team hosted Aquinas University at the Eagle’s Ice Center, claiming a 10-1 victory. The Knights 10 goals came from eight different players, with Freshman Keith Schenkel and Senior Jacob Siebenga each scoring two goals a piece. With Sophomore goalie Carlos Siso in the net, the Knights held Aquinas to just one goal on 11 shots.

The Calvin women’s volleyball team started MIAA conference play with a 3-0 sweep over Saint Mary’s College. Sophomore Aerin Baker led both teams with 10 kills, including five in the last set to help clinch a victory. Sophomore Alyssa DeVries led both teams with 23 assists in the match.

The women’s volleyball team hosts MIAA rivals Trine University on Oct. 10. The Division 1 hockey team hosts the University of Utah on Oct. 13 and 14. The men and women’s cross cross teams travel to Augustana College for the Augustana Interregional Invitational on Oct. 14.