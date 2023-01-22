Calvin Athletics introduces football Head-Coach Trent Figg

Calvin has concluded its search for a head-coach for the new football program. A 12-person committee selected former University of Oregon Offensive Analyst Trent Figg out of nearly 150 applicants.

Figg comes to Calvin with a lot of coaching experience, but his experience is not the only reason he was hired. “It is not just about success on the field,” said President Wiebe Boer. “[He’s] the man that is going to make our football players successful in the classroom and successful in their Christian life as well.”

Provost Noah Toly, who was co-chair of the search committee, agreed. “[We wanted someone] who wants to invest in Calvin and who competes on the field, invests in the classroom and seeks character development,” Toly said.

Figg said at a Jan. 18 press conference that he “wants Calvin football [players] to compete in the community.”

Figg’s most recent stint was at the University of Oregon as an offensive analyst. He was also an associate coach and chief of the football staff at the University of Hawai’i. Toly said he believes that Figg was the right hire because “[he possesses] organizational management skills necessary to build and lead the program.”

Coach Figg is excited to be on campus and to lead the football program. He believes that “this is exactly where God has [him and his family] at this time.” Figg, his wife Tori and his sons — Titus, Thomas, and Tobias — moved to Grand Rapids this year.

Coach Figgs’s goal for Calvin Football is to “join the athletic department and continue the excellence that has already been started here.” Figg said he wants Calvin’s football program to be “explosive” in every area of the game — offense, defense and special teams.

Figg wants to start the recruiting process “right here in Grand Rapids.” He believes that there is “tremendous high school football right here in Grand Rapids and West Michigan.” Figg has already started to recruit youth in the area. He plans to create a base in West Michigan and, from there, expand recruiting across the country.

For the fall of 2023, Figg plans to recruit 40 to 45 players. Those players will be practicing everyday and scrimmaging this fall. “Starting in August and September is when you [will] first see a football flying around outside,” Figg said. In the second year — the fall of 2024 — he would like to have roughly 100 players and eventually carry a roster of 110 to 120 players. Part of building a football program from scratch is hiring a football staff. Coach Figg plans to bring on four full-time staff members, four or five part-time staff members and some graduate assistant positions. He plans for there to be about 12 coaches in total on staff.

Coach Figg is looking forward to what football brings to Calvin’s campus. “I cannot wait for Saturday afternoons on Calvin’s campus,” said Figg. “It’s gonna be fun; it is gonna be exciting; it is gonna be dynamic.”