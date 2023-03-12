Calvin experts weigh in on psychedelic drugs as mental health treatment

The legalization of psilocybin in Oregon is part of a movement to search for new forms of mental health treatments.

On Jan. 1, 2023, Oregon became the first state in the United States to legalize the adult use of psilocybin, a naturally occurring, psychedelic prodrug compound produced by some fungi. As a “prodrug,” this means that psilocybin is inactive until it is metabolized in the body. Advocates in Oregon hope the substance can be used to treat mental health challenges, including posttraumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.

The legalization of psilocybin is one aspect of a nationwide movement in search of new forms of treatment for mental health-related challenges such as trauma.

According to Paul Moes, professor of psychology at Calvin, although there is still much uncertainty with the long term effects of psychedelic drug treatment, “one reason for the hopeful outlook is that these compounds seem to benefit some individuals who do not respond to other forms of medication or treatment.”

With the number of mentally related challenges plaguing the lives of many adolescents, the introduction of this new form of treatment could also impact the way adolescents deal with more extreme and chronic forms of mental illness.

According to Irene Kraegel, director of the Center for Counseling and Wellness at Calvin, “this extreme form of treatment would only be considered for mental health symptoms that are severe and chronic, given the expense, intensity and risk involved with the treatment,” said Kraegel.

This push is in part a response to an increase in awareness of trauma-related mental health illnesses, specifically in U.S. military veterans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “From 2001 to 2019, the rate of suicide among veterans increased nearly 36% relative to an increase of 30% in the general population.”

With a majority of veterans coming back from duty suffering from trauma as a result of the harsh conditions in the environments they served, the mental health field has been looking for a more effective way to deal with the mental health challenges of those veterans for a long time.

Since the discovery of psilocybin in the 1900s, several studies have been conducted on its long-term effects. Its full effects are still unknown, but some states are now more willing to consider actions like Oregon’s as a result of the increased number of mental health cases like depression and anxiety.

Even if psilocybin therapy becomes legalized, it will not be sold on a retail basis either on state or federal levels. Instead, it will only be dispensed and used at licensed service centers and under the supervision of trained personnel. Other psychedelic drugs that are likely to be legalized for therapeutic use include MDMA, also called “ecstasy” or “molly.”

Major pushbacks against the legalization of these substances have arisen from society’s view of such substances. “The use of psychedelics became associated with a counter-culture (i.e., “hippie”) movement that was considered dangerous to society … This basically put an end to almost all serious research on possible therapeutic benefits,” said Moes.