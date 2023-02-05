Worship Symposium back in person after two years online

The 2023 Symposium will be held in person after two years of being online.

The 2023 Calvin Symposium on Worship will commence on Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. in the Covenant Fine Arts Center. Through the joint efforts of the Calvin Institute of Christian Worship (CICW) and the Center for Excellence in Preaching, the Symposium is being held in person after two years of events constrained by COVID-19.

The Symposium will welcome about 700 participants to Calvin’s campus, with participants hailing from as far away as Lebanon and Madagascar. About 150 additional participants have registered to attend via livestream. As has been the case for many post-pandemic events at Calvin and elsewhere, these expected attendance rates are considerably below pre-pandemic levels; the 2019 Symposium drew more than 1,400 attendees.

“ I’m excited that our conference over the past 30+ years continues to provide a special time and place for learning with and from a wide range of Christian worshipers across many places and perspectives.” — Kristen Verhulst

CICW Associate Director and Program Manager Kristen Verhulst told Chimes she hopes that participants will be able to expand and deepen their understanding and practice of Christian worship. “I’m excited that our conference over the past 30+ years continues to provide a special time and place for learning with and from a wide range of Christian worshipers across many places and perspectives,” said Verhulst.

Coming to campus for the conference are students and professors from a variety of colleges and universities, including Dallas Theological Seminary, Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, Greenville University and Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. The conference also draws professionals from a variety of nonacademic fields, including justice advocates, missionaries, musicians and artists.

From Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, more than 90 contributors are slated to lead sessions including lectures, worship services and workshops.

Calvin Seminary and University students, faculty, emeriti and staff can attend the conference at no cost.

Many Calvin students will be involved in leading worship services at the Symposium. About 60 students from the Gospel Choir will lead a worship service alongside singer and songwriter Eric Lige.

“I am grateful that we get to host this Symposium in person this year,” Gospel Choir Director Nate Glasper told Chimes. “I am excited to learn and worship together with our brothers and sisters from around the world!”

“ To come here and to be with all of these other people who are doing what you do and to be together with them — that is the greatest part of the conference.” — Debra Rienstra

English Professor Debra Rienstra will present her newly published book “Refugia Faith: Seeking Hidden Shelters, Ordinary Wonders, and the Healing of the Earth,” which explores faith and climate change, at the Symposium.

Rienstra’s presentation is one good example of the opportunities to expand and deepen faith that Verhulst is excited for. Rienstra told Chimes she believes that Christians can perform their role as healers in partnership with people in and outside of their congregations and even outside of Christianity. “Working together to heal what is broken on the planet is a wonderful way to create both faith formations within the congregations and partnerships beyond the congregation,” said Rienstra.

Ron Rienstra, associate professor of preaching and worship arts and chapel coordinator at Western Theological Seminary, has been involved in the Symposium for 20 years. He told Chimes he is excited to see the people who come from all around the world. “It feels to me that an awful lot of folks who work in the field of worship leadership and the church feel very isolated and alone in what they do. So when they come together for this event, they realize they are not. … That is very exciting for them, and it is fun for me to be a part of that and watch it happen,” said Rienstra.

“There is an extraordinary energy in this conference,” said Debra Rienstra. “To come here and to be with all of these other people who are doing what you do and to be together with them — that is the greatest part of the conference.”