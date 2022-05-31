Two cabinet members to leave Calvin by end of 2023

Loyd-Paige and Hubers will be the seventh and eighth cabinet members to retire in the last three years.

President Michael Le Roy announced the planned retirements of Michelle Loyd-Paige and Todd Hubers in an email sent to faculty and staff on May 18. On a cabinet of eleven administrators, they will be the seventh and eighth to retire since 2019.

Loyd-Paige has been at Calvin since 1985 and has served as the executive associate to the president for diversity and inclusion since 2013. Hubers started his Calvin career in 1994. He was appointed vice president of people, strategy and technology in 2015.

In a farewell letter to the Calvin community, Hubers stated that his decision was influenced by the presidential transition. “Over the past year or so, I have spent a great deal of time in prayer and reflection on my 28 years of work at Calvin and believe that God is calling me to make a change and pursue new opportunities for service,” Hubers wrote. “The timing seems right following the presidential transition and will give President Boer more flexibility in shaping the Office of the President and the President’s Cabinet.”

Hubers will continue in his position through August 2022. He told Chimes he will be taking a break from work for a while but hopes to eventually pursue other opportunities.

According to the May 18 email, incoming president Wiebe Boer “is aware of these planned retirements, appreciates Todd and Michelle’s commitments to support a strong presidential transition, and is factoring these retirements into his planning for university leadership in the future.” Boer told Chimes both departures were planned prior to the presidential search.

Loyd-Paige plans to retire in June 2023. Her farewell letter emphasized her commitment to supporting the presidential transition. “I am leaving at the end of the 22-23 [academic year], instead of now, because I wanted to work with the new president and to give the university time to launch an unrushed search,” Loyd-Paige wrote. “And, before you start speculating, I had already shared my intent to retire in 2023 well before our next president was even a finalist.”

Loyd-Paige said she is confident that diversity, equity and inclusion work will continue at Calvin after she retires and that Boer will be “a champion” for that work.