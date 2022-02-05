An interim arrangement: Calvin adapts to a changing academic calendar

In past years, the coldest weeks of January have found Calvin’s campus operating under a distinct academic format: The three weeks after winter break comprised interim, a bridging period between the two semesters that offered a rich experience of unique classes, off-campus opportunities and events, and ample leisure time for students.

This year was the first in recent history with no interim on the calendar. Then-Provost Cheryl Brandsen announced in 2020 that Calvin would officially transition to a three-semester academic calendar: a fall semester, a winter/spring semester and a summer semester in the 2021-2022 school year. The summer semester would include a May intensive –– an eight-week session to replace interim.

This year when students returned from Christmas break, the spring semester kicked off at full speed.

Adapting to change

Still in the process of making the transition, many on campus are grappling with the diffuse effects of the calendar restructuring. One common pattern among students has been adapting to busier schedules. Junior Ashley Hyatt had to fit an additional six credits into her schedule. Sophomore Graham Kort found himself struggling with juggling his honors responsibilities, classes and Worship Symposium commitments without having interim to prepare for the semester.

“ “Teaching during COVID-19 has been extremely difficult. Teaching during COVID-19 with a higher load during the semesters has been absolutely exhausting”

“[Interim] gave students a lower-key three weeks before ‘real’ school began to get back into the rhythm of school, which I person- ally found very nice,” Kort said. “Instead of having to jump right back into the furor of a full-credit load, people had a few weeks to get themselves booted back up again before break.”

Engineering majors in particular, with notoriously fixed program schedules, were affected by the calendar change. Anna O’Keefe, a senior studying chemical engineering, told Chimes that a process safety course, essential for the accreditation of the program, was formerly offered during interim. Now, due to scheduling conflicts, it has been merged with her senior design class, reducing time in- tended for the original classwork, according to O’Keefe.

“Without interim, we are not able to take this class as an actual class because it will not fit anywhere,” O’Keefe said. “I guess we have adapted [because] we don’t really have another choice but we are losing valuable work time for our senior design projects.”

Senior Abigail Cho had to give up her ESL minor altogether since her 16-18-credit course load did not allow for additional classes. “I was counting on having my last interim class during my senior year be the last class I would need to complete an additional [ESL] minor,” Cho said in an email to Chimes. According to Cho, the minor would have been an additional subject specialization she would be certified to teach.

Faculty also face significantly more hectic schedules. According to Professor John Wertz in the biology department, without in- terim, many faculty members have had to increase teaching hours to maintain their full-time status. “Teaching during COVID-19 has been extremely difficult. Teaching during COVID-19 with a higher load during the semesters has been absolutely exhausting,” he said in an email to Chimes.

Changes to academics don’t stop there. For the politics and economics department, the absence of interim means the loss of a rare opportunity to offer classes dedicated to students on the pre- law track. “It also was our best opportunity to have an immersive experience in law, because we encouraged students to take internships and facilitate mentoring and job shadowing,” Professor Joel Westra, who serves as pre-law advisor, told Chimes. As a solution, the department is now considering building a law and policy track into their Washington D.C. semester.