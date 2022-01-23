Inside out: Knollcrest students to join CPI classmates for first ever joint course at Handlon campus

It’s a Friday afternoon. You’re headed to your last class period of the week. Instead of walking across Knollcrest campus, though, you’re in for a 40-minute drive to Ionia, Michigan. You have to remember not to bring any personal belongings or materials that have not been pre-approved. You get into the lobby and show your ID. Go through the metal detector; they pat you down. Another set of doors. You receive a protective device. Wear it on your belt. Press the button if anything goes wrong. Finally, you walk across the yard, past the dining hall to the school building. The class is generalist social work practice with groups and families and your classroom is inside the Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility.

Calvin is working to bridge the gap between Calvin Prison Initiative students and students from the Knollcrest campus through a social work class that aims to sharpen leadership skills in group settings. This is the first time Calvin students from the Knollcrest and Handlon campuses are taking a class at the prison together.

There are 34 Handlon students and 11 Knollcrest students registered for the class.

The class, SOWK 373, is taught by Professor Stacia Hoeksema for two different class sections: one solely for Calvin students on the Knollcrest campus and another for both Knollcrest and CPI students at Handlon.

“ We have less control about getting people from the inside out, but we can bring people from the outside in.”

All CPI students graduate with a degree in Faith and Community Leadership and a social work minor. This partnership between Calvin’s social work department and the CPI is what led to Hoeksema’s involvement in the program.

Hoeksema taught her first class at Handlon in the spring of 2020. Back then she was teaching SOWK 370: the helping interview. Due to COVID, however, Hoeksema’s experience teaching in the prison was cut short.

Despite the pandemic, Hoeksema recalls having a good experience teaching the class. She noticed there was a desire among CPI students to apply more practical skills. Hoeksema told Chimes that many CPI students are already taking on leadership roles in groups including leading bible studies and support groups.

This time around, Hoeksema is teaching SOWK 373 at Handlon with the goal of bridging the gap between social work theory and practice by applying it to the work of leading in group and family contexts. The class provides students with “some more tools and skills for some of the work that they’re already doing, but that they’ll continue to be doing there within the space where they find themselves,” according to Hoeksema.

And this time Hoeksema won’t be going to Handlon alone: the 11 Knollcrest students are going along.

An inside-out class

“An inside-out class is something that CPI has been hoping for for many years,” Kary Bosma, director of operations for CPI, told Chimes. “We knew that there would be a point in time where once we have the program established enough, we would want to bridge the two campuses and find ways to help the Knollcrest campus students further engage with the Handlon campus students.”

Bosma, along with Hoeksema, was part of the first efforts to make this hope a reality. “Together, we imagined ‘what would it look like for some of the students to take the course inside the prison?’” she said.