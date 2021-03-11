Dining services celebrate National Nutrition Month with new offerings

In honor of National Nutrition Month, Dining Services is offering additional nutritional food options at all dining locations.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics hosts the National Nutrition Month campaign every year in order to help individuals make smart choices about how they eat and exercise. You can visit their website to learn more.

According to Melissa Smith, Service Manager for Commons and Knollcrest, the menu changes include smoothies with no added sugar and a wider variety of vegetables now available for breakfast at Knollcrest, whole grain pasta at Commons’ Ciao! for lunch and dinner, and substituted Spanish brown rice at Knollcrest’s Taqueria for lunch and dinner. Uppercrust is offering avocados, spring mix lettuce blend, whole grain bread, and pickled slaw blend for lunch and dinner. Additionally, whole grain oatmeal bars and fresh fruit infused water are available at every meal.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Mar. 17, breakfast at Knollcrest will feature green smoothies as well as green vegetables.

If you have a meal plan, keep your eyes open for the new food options and take advantage of them. You can also follow @calvindiningservices on Instagram to stay updated on future menu changes, learn how to eat healthier and give feedback.