Calvin+campus+approved+as+COVID-19+vaccination+site

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services approved Calvin’s Health Services as a COVID-19 vaccination site, making it the first university campus clinic in West Michigan, according to a Calvin press release.

“Our Health Services has historically been a vaccination site, and we have been planning and gearing up to be a mass vaccination clinic. So we are ready to hit the ground running,” said Sarah Visser, vice president for student life and co-chair of the COVID Response Team.

Dr. Laura Champion, director of Health Services said that the state health department was impressed with Calvin’s set up after presenting it with an award for winning the college flu shot challenge.

According to the press release, nearly 400 students, faculty and staff have already been inoculated elsewhere. The university is now waiting to receive its allotment of vaccines, which are in short supply even for eligible populations, according to Kent County Health Director Dr. Adam London. London expressed gratitude that Calvin could serve as an additional distribution channel.

Both London and Champion asked members of the community to remain patient for vaccines to become available.West Michigan residents can check the Vaccinate West Michigan page to see if they’re eligible, as well complete a questionnaire at the registration page which will then notify them when they are eligible to receive the vaccine.